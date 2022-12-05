COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a pair of accidents involving a pedestrian being struck by a car over the weekend.

At around 6:40 p.m. Saturday evening, a person was hit while attempting to cross Livingston Avenue at the intersection of Brookway Road in the Eastmoor area. The CPD report stated a Honda Pilot traveling west on Livingston Avenue hit a person crossing the intersection. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and is in life-threatening condition. The driver remained at the scene to meet police.

Additionally, at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday evening, a 20-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was hit and hospitalized in the South Campus area when she was struck by a small dark sedan. Police said the woman was heading southbound and attempting to turn left from North High Street on to East 8th Avenue when the northbound sedan hit her.

The driver fled the scene while the woman was taken to OSU Main Hospital in stable condition, but with serious physical injuries. CPD is continuing to investigate both collisions.