CPD investigating report of embezzlement from COTA drivers union

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating the apparent embezzlement of funds from the union for COTA bus drivers.

The Transportation Workers Union of America has placed Local 208 in receivership “after discovery of apparent malfeasance by the Local 208 Secretary-Treasurer, who has resigned,” according to the union website.

A complaint filed with Columbus police says the suspect embezzled money using the union’s checks and bank card.

Sgt. James Fuqua said the investigation is in the very early stages. “At this time we are looking at one particular person but that does not mean that, as the investigation continues to unfold, that there may be additional people that are involved in this incident.”

The alleged embezzlement is alleged to have occurred over a period of more than five years. The police report indicates that $300,000 was taken but Sgt. Fuqua said it’s too early to say how much money may be involved.

According to the website message to members, Theotis James, a former president of the local, has been appointed administrator by the Transportation Workers Union International.