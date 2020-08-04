CPD investigating multiple overnight shootings in Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Police say it was a violent night in the Linden area, after multiple people and homes were shot on the east side of the city.

A teenager and an adult were shot in two separate incidents between 11 p.m. and midnight, and then, just before 1 a.m. police say dozens of rounds were fired into another home.

CPD says the first shooting happened in the 1100 block of E 26th Ave. around 11:12 p.m. Donovan Lewis, 21, male was shot in that incident. He was to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

The second shooting happened a few blocks away in the 2400 block of Taylor Ave. where a 13-year-old was shot in the arm around 11:50 p.m. Investigators say the teen was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

The third shooting overnight happened off of Edenburgh Dr. South around 1 a.m., according to CPD. No one was injured, but police say approximately 100 rounds were fired into that home.

No suspect information for any of the shootings has been released.

Anyone with any additional information about these shootings are encouraged to call the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 645-TIPS (8477).