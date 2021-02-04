CPD identifies officers who shot at suspect in Linden neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police Thursday identified two officers involved in a shooting Tuesday in the Linden neighborhood.

According to Columbus police, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Homestead Drive after a Shotspotter alert to shots fired and a neighbor’s report of someone in trouble.

Police say a woman was shot by a man before police arrived.

After police arrived and made contact with the man, he fled from the home, CPD spokes person Sgt. James Fuqua said. Officers chased the man on foot and took him into custody.

Officers recovered a firearm at the scene, Fuqua said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the man in serious but stable condition.

The officers were identified as Officers Jason Fischer and Greg Lidsey. Both have been with CPD for 20 years.

BCI has confirmed it is investigating the incident because it is a police-involved shooting, but have not released any details.