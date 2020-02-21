CPD identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the officers involved in a shooting Thursday that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old homicide suspect.

It happened around 5 p.m. at the Magnuson Grand Columbus North Hotel at 888 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

According to Columbus police, SWAT officers knocked on a hotel room door and announced themselves. Joseph Jewell then opened the door and immediately started shooting at officers, police said. Officers returned fire.

Authorities say Jewell was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as:

Officer Howard Brenner #1352. Officer Brenner is a 32-year veteran with the Division. Officer Brenner is assigned to the SWAT Unit.

Officer Mark Dilello #2067. Officer Dilello is a 23-year veteran with the Division. Officer Dilello is assigned to the SWAT Unit.

Officer Glenn Thivener #1357. Officer Thivener is a 31-year veteran with the Division. Officer Thivener is assigned to the SWAT Unit.

Jewell was named a suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Erique D. Forney Jr. Wednesday night in the area of Mallards Marsh and Avalon Avenue.