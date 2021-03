COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Recognize this guy?

The Columbus Division of Police is hoping this “great pic” will jog the memory of someone so officers can make an arrest.

Police say the suspect broke into Suzi Cue Pool Hall on N. 4th Street on Feb. 26, just before 5:30 a.m.

They say he smashed the alarm and surveillance camera — but not before it captured this full-on image of the man’s face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-2259.