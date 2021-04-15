CPD discovers decomposing body in back of suspicious vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A report of a suspicious car has led to the discovery of a body in “advanced stages of decomposition,” according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Smith Rd. on a report of a Nissan Sentra with Pennsylvania tags that had been parked for a month and was “producing a foul odor.”

Police said they were able to see what appeared to be an arm with a watch under a blanket in the back of the car. Once they opened the car, police found a victim in the rear seat in advanced stages of decomposition.

EMS pronounced the victim deceased at 9:08 p.m., and the coroner’s office took possession of the body, which is pending identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide at 614-645-4730.