CPD delivers Thanksgiving dinners to families in South Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police will be delivering Thanksgiving dinners to 150 families in the South Linden area.

The Columbus Division of Police and Starfish Assignment will be assembling dinner bags that include frozen turkeys, with sides such as instant potatoes, cranberry sauce, and green beans.

“We on Five Precinct have a long tradition of giving back to the community,” said Columbus Police Officer Pete Casuccio, executive vice president of Starfish Assignment. “From buying Christmas trees, to fixing bicycles, to making sure families can enjoy the blessing of a holiday meal.”

According to the group, Kemba Financial Credit Union donated money to help purchase the food.

“There are people in need. We see that in real time. If we have the ability to fix that or aid in that, we are going to be there, added Casuccio.