CPD chief of police finalists to address community in virtual town hall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The candidates who will be named finalists for the City of Columbus’ next chief of police will address the community via a virtual town hall.

The finalists will be announced on May 17, according to the City, and the town hall will take place May 19 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Police Chief Thomas Quinlan stepped down in January after one year on the job due to concern from Mayor Andrew Ginther that Quinlan “could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands.”

The community is invited to submit questions before or during the town hall by emailing policechiefsearch@columbus.gov. Officials say the questions will be used to help guide and inform the live discussion.

To tune in on May 19, visit the City’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.