CPD asking for help finding Short North Church vandals

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Columbus police are searching for the person who vandalized the Short North Church, on West 5th Avenue, near High Street.

On Wednesday, a neighbor notified police of the vandalism. When officers arrived, the suspect was not present.

Church leaders showed NBC4 how several downspouts were dented, lights were broken, and signs were damaged. They also said a church van, along with a neighboring van, were vandalized.

“You never want to come and see the damage done to any place, particularly to a place of worship,” said Pastor Amy Aspey.

According to the police report, the total damage is estimated to cost about $4,000.

Aspey said while she hopes the vandal is caught, she also forgives that person.

“It’s not that I don’t think that there’s a consequence to this,” she said. “I hope that whoever did this is able to get some help. It’s not that we don’t care, but I think that holding on to it allows what happened to just fester and grow in a way of bitterness, and that doesn’t do anything but make us more bitter and angry.”

No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.