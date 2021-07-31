CPD arrests suspect in gruesome homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say they’ve arrested a man who allegedly killed a man, then set the body on fire.

Timothy Blake Kendrick, 33, from Mechanicsburg in Champaign County, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, police say they obtained a video they believe gave them probable cause to arrest Kendrick for the murder of 30-year old Drew Mendelbaum on July 16.

The complaint details the gruesome crime, alleging that Kendrick killed Mendelbaum, “by means of striking, kicking, and cutting about (the victim’s) head and neck area repeatedly, then lighting victim on fire.”

Officers located Mendelbaum’s body on July 17 on the 4600 block of Sawmill Rd. They believe Kendrick dumped the body at that location after the killing.

Police called it a “particularly brutal murder,” and asked for the public’s help in their search for Kendrick.

He is expected to make a court appearance at 9 a.m. Saturday.