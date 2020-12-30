CPD addresses report of parking tickets given to attendees of Casey Goodson’s funeral

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has addressed a social media post that claimed officers were giving parking tickets to attendees of Casey Goodson Jr’s funeral.

A social media post alleged that officers were giving tickets to practically everyone parked in front of Goodson’s mother’s house, who were in the funeral procession.

According to CPD, several of the attendees were staying at an Airbnb, about 10 miles from the location of Goodson’s funeral.

Police say cars were parked in front on the sidewalk and in front of a hydrant at the location, and a local resident flagged down an officer to point out the parking violations.

The officer issued four tickets, unaware the owners of the cars were attending Goodson’s funeral, according to police.

Police say the tickets have been dismissed.

Goodson was shot and killed by Jason Meade, a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy who was coming off an assignment with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, on Dec. 4.