COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One person is dead after being shot in the University District Thursday afternoon.

A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher says the person was shot 1900 block of N. 4th St., which is between 19th and 20th Avenues, around 3:15 p.m. They were taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m.

No suspect information is available.