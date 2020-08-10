CPD: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting near parking lot of east side strip club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One man is dead, another is injured after a shooting outside a strip club on Columbus’ far east side overnight, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus Police officials at the scene say the shooting happened near the Confidential Gentlemen’s Club in the 1900 block of Lake Club Dr. around 12:45 a.m.

Two adult males were shot and taken to an area hospital. Demonte Rayford, 20 died, and 23-year-old Shannon Knighten Jr. was treated and released, CPD says.

NBC4 crews observed hundreds of people in the parking lot near the club while at the scene. Confidential Gentlemen’s Club social media pages advertised a special event for Sunday night.

No suspect information, nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.









