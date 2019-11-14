Coyote spottings reported in Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– There have been several coyote spottings in the Grandview Heights, Marble Cliff area recently.

There have been no reported issues with the coyote(s), and wildlife experts say this is normal.

“All 88 counties in Ohio have [coyotes], and pretty much every city, suburb, all those particular places have coyotes in them as well,” explained Franklin County State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger.

People who live in Grandview Heights have posted photos of the coyotes they have seen to social media groups.

Maureen Flanagan took the pictures below on Lincoln Rd. near Tarpy Woods, where neighbors believe the coyote lives.

Kiger adds that coyotes pose a very small threat to humans, but there are things you can do to make them feel uncomfortable and not want to come back into your yard or street.

“Of course with any wild animal, we don’t want anyone to approach, [but] if they see a wild animal around, just walk a different direction, maybe go around to the other side of the street,” he added.

He also recommends talking to your kids about what to do.

Make a bunch of noise. Usually most kids coming home from school make a bunch of noise, so if they’re talking… just making their normal talking gestures… usually will deter a coyote from coming close. Brad Kiger , State Wildlife Officer (Franklin County)

Kiger said that if coyotes are an issue in your neighborhood, remove or cover anything they might think is food. That includes compost piles, bird feeders, and pet food.

CLICK HERE for more information from the ODNR on coyotes in Ohio.