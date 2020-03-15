COVID UPDATE: Abercrombie and Fitch Co. temporarily closes doors globally on March 15th

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Abercrombie and Fitch Co. announced they’re temporary closing stores globally on March 15th in response to the COVID-19 spread.

Fran Horowitz, Cheif Executive Officer says the decision was necessary to protect the public’s wellbeing from COVID-19 and limit the spread.

“The decision to close all our stores outside of the APAC region has been done with a focus on the wellbeing of our associates, our customers, our partners, and our communities and it is in keeping with our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen,” said Horowitz.