COVID tests mandated for Ohio State students as cases rise on campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise at The Ohio State University, and beginning March 8, students must take two COVID-19 tests each week “until further notice.”

President Kristina M. Johnson made the declaration in a letter to students, faculty and staff on Thursday. She said the tests are required for all students who live in university housing or university-managed facilities on the Columbus campus.

Johnson said the strict measure is being put in place as the COVID infection rate among on-campus students “has doubled in just one week.”

Even so, Johnson stressed that the on-campus positivity rate remains low at 1.02%, with the total student positivity rate under 1%.

Beginning March 8, on-campus students are required to schedule and complete two tests each week. Johnson said the increased testing will help to quickly identify COVID cases and protect others from getting sick.

Johnson continued, “It’s important to remember that we have found minimal evidence of people becoming infected while working, learning and teaching on campus.”

More details on scheduling tests are on the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.