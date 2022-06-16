COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Children under five could soon receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, here in Ohio.

This comes as the FDA prepares to authorize the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months old.

“Ohio’s enrolled vaccine providers have begun placing orders for these vaccines, and the first deliveries are expected on Monday,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health.



Starting next week, Dr. Vanderhoff says the state is prepared to accept new doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for children as young as six months old.

This follows the FDA’s vote Wednesday endorsing both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for children under five.

Dr. Vanderhoff says once approval is granted, the vaccines will be available through local hospitals, pharmacies, pediatricians, and health departments.

“The state has a robust network of vaccine providers, so parents will have many options to access these shots,” said Vanderhoff.



In Ohio, there have been 79,000 COVID cases reported in children younger than five, with approximately 1,500 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

Dr. Vanderhoff says while children are less vulnerable to the disease, parents shouldn’t take this lightly.

“It’s important to remember that our youngest children can still fall seriously ill with this virus,” said Vanderhoff.

With schools closing for the summer, he says now is a perfect time for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“For some parents, the timing may coincide with their child seeing their pediatrician or family physician before the start of the school or pre-school year,” he said. “And perhaps the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered as a part of updating their child’s overall vaccine series.”



Once the FDA authorizes the shots, the CDC will vote on giving its approval, which is expected this weekend.