ODH: State nears 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Bay Shore, N.Y. Janssen Pharmaceuticals is a division of Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has updated the COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

As of Saturday, March 6, a total of 1,929,773 people — 16.51% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process, up 58,228 from the previous day.

In Franklin County, 191,857 people have started the vaccination process, which is 14.57% of the county’s population.

50 cases per 100,000 people: Here is how Ohio gets to Gov. DeWine’s COVID-19 goal

As the vaccination program ramps up this week, Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday laid out the path for how he will allow health orders put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic to expire. He said they will end once the state achieves a rate of 50 cases of 100,000 people over two weeks.

Ohio is in Phase 1C and Phase 2 of its vaccination plan.

Here is who is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1C:

People with ALS

Bone marrow transplant recipients

People with type 1 diabetes

Pregnant women

Those employed in child-care services

Those employed in the funeral services industry

Law enforcement and corrections officers

Under Phase 2, those 60 and older are eligible.Can you spread coronavirus after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

DeWine has said the state remains in the process of developing a central online scheduling portal. Until then, there are many providers offering vaccinations. Below is a list compiled by NBC4 Investigates‘ Jamie Ostroff, with links where available:

Those who were eligible under Phase 1B as having certain medical conditions can still register for a vaccine, too.