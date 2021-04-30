COVID-19 vaccinations started in April fall 42% in Ohio, 18% in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There was a 42% decline in the number of COVID-19 vaccines started in Ohio in April compared with March, and they fell off 18% in Franklin County, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

In April, about 1.1 million Ohioans started the vaccine process as eligibility was fully open to everyone 16 and older the entire month. About 1.9 million were started in March.

In Ohio’s largest county, the percentage decreased was notably less than statewide but still in the double digits. In Franklin County, a little under 170,000 started vaccination in April, down from almost 206,000 in March.

Statewide, 40% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 32% are fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In line with the increase in first vaccine doses from last month, there was a 54% increase in the number of people who completed their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine statewide, and a 109% increase in Franklin County.

Some notes on the data from Ben Orner: “Numbers for April 30 are incomplete because the day isn’t over. Also, April vaccinations will continue to trickle in over the coming days, just like how onset cases do, but the state doesn’t give an official timeframe for this. It’s not a massive delay, but the March-to-April comparison should improve a tiny bit as more April shots are added. That improvement, however, shouldn’t change the big picture, which is that new vaccinations were down dramatically from March to April.“

Vaccine appointments in central Ohio are readily available. Columbus Public Health, OhioHealth, Mount Carmel, and others are now offering no-appointment-needed walk-in or drive-up vaccines.