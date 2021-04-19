COVID-19 vaccination cancellations on Johnson & Johnson days rose in Columbus last week

In this March 6, 2021, file photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health saw a 20-25 percent no-show or cancellation rate on the Johnson & Johnson days that were already scheduled last week, a spokesperson said.

On the Pfizer days last week, the no-show or cancellation rate was around 15%, up a little from the usual 5-10 percent rate.

“There can be many reasons for this rate, i.e. people made an appointment, but ended up getting the vaccine somewhere else. And in the case of Johnson & Johnson, some people said they still want Johnson & Johnson and were going to wait,” the spokesperson wrote in an email statement.

“The vaccine is widely available now at many locations, so people have a lot of places they can go,” she said. People originally scheduled for the Johnson & Johnson shot were offered Pfizer instead.

A spokesperson from Franklin County Public Health said they have seen a decrease in scheduling for first dose appointments, and see no direct connection with the J&J pause.

“More than likely, the saturation/availability of vaccine in our community is causing the decrease in the filling of appointments,” she said in an email statement.

A Kroger spokesperson said they had no issues with appointment cancellations. They will be offering the Pfizer vaccine at Columbus State Community College on Tuesday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.