COVID-19 pop-up testing site available in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Bucyrus on August 17. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed and anyone can walk in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in under-served areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Bucyrus Pop-Up Testing
WHO: Ohio Department of Health
WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing
WHEN: August 17, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Crawford County Public Health
1520 Isaac Beal Rd.
Bucyrus, OH 44820