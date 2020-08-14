COVID-19 pop-up testing site available in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Bucyrus on August 17. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed and anyone can walk in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in under-served areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Bucyrus Pop-Up Testing

WHO: Ohio Department of Health

WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing

WHEN: August 17, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Crawford County Public Health

1520 Isaac Beal Rd.

Bucyrus, OH 44820