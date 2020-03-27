COVID-19 pandemic overwhelms foster care system

Children play after a worship service under a tent at Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The congregation held their Sunday service under the tent near the church facilities, which were heavily damaged by a tornado March 3. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact an overwhelmed foster care system.

The stay at home order forces children to be stuck inside with abusive families and social workers say they expect an increase in domestic violence cases.

Social worker Tonya Shats says workers are making changes to how they do their job, and how you apply to become a foster.

“We are definitely in critical need of foster homes,” said Shats. “Amidst a drug crisis the foster care system now being impacted by social distancing.”

She works for the National Youth Advocate Program and says when families experience extraneous stress kids are at a higher risk of experiencing domestic violence.

“The number of children, as they continue to increase, we need additional foster parents and foster homes in order to meet those needs.”



She says while the requirements to become a foster parent are the same, they have become more accessible by offering webinars in the afternoon and filling out paperwork electronically instead of in person.



There are two kinds of foster homes including respite care which offers care for up to two weeks, in an emergency or to give a break to another caregiver. The most common form of fostering is through on-going care.

“When a child comes into foster care they’re placed with the family until they are either reunified or other permanency our plans are established,” Shats says the license is the same for both kinds of households.

Foster homes are matched based on the child’s needs and families’ characteristics.

“They are able to discuss with their social worker what kind of kids they are willing to care for or at this time are not ready and not able to care for.”

For those who have children already, Shats says it could not only be positive for the child in need but a learning experience for your own.

“We actually see a lot of children who are biological learn about the big world picture and are actually incredibly empathetic because they understand other children and the very different challenges in their lives. A lot of our foster families are actually making contact with children and their birth family even after children are unified.”

As COVID-19 impacts your world, you could change someone else’s. “We are looking for people to open their hearts and homes to children in the community.”

Franklin County Children’s Services is also asking for the communities help to keep children safe. They ask that you share ways of managing stress with those who need it and to ask family, neighbors, and friends for help if you need it.

If you suspect child abuse and neglect you should regularly check on the family and call the children’s services child abuse prevention hotline at 614-229-7000.