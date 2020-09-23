COVID-19 numbers drop, health department reminds public to stay vigilant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is encouraging news as it pertains to COVID-19 in Columbus as the city has recorded fewer confirmed and probable cases for six consecutive days.

On Tuesday, the day for which the most recent data is available, the city reported 79 new cases — the fewest number on record since Aug. 23 when 72 new cases were documented.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts told NBC4 the city has avoided a potential Labor Day weekend case spike.

“Any spike we see now, we cannot attribute to Labor Day,” she said.

Dr. Roberts credits Ohio’s mask mandate and last call order for why the city was able to avoid a spike in cases following the holiday.

According to Dr. Roberts, the mandates work to slow the spread of the virus and she advises everyone to continue to follow the health and safety guidelines.

“We have to keep doing what we’re doing,” she said. “We cannot let off the gas. We have to keep wearing the masks. We have to keep social distancing. We have to avoid large gatherings.”

Dr. Roberts noted the importance that everyone take flu season seriously even though the southern hemisphere countries already had winter and experienced a milder flu season than normal.

“What we don’t know about the flu activity in the southern hemisphere is what percentage of their population got the flu vaccine,” she said. “The theory is that wearing masks has helped reduce flu activity, but there’s probably more to it that we don’t know and so we as a community, we as a nation, have to do everything we know is effective against beating the flu and that means getting the vaccine, wearing a mask and staying home if you’re sick.”

Columbus Public Health intends to begin offering drive-thru clinics for flu shots at the start of next month.