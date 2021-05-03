COVID-19 precautions limited the flu this season, doctors say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Flu season is officially over, but doctors said it was almost non-existent this year.

In a normal year, there are more than 200,000 cases of flu across the country. Of course, the last year has not been a “normal” one.

Since last September, the CDC has traced only 2,000 cases nationally, with doctors crediting the measures used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic for essentially getting rid of the flu.

“Our response to COVID has had such a significant impact on flu that flu has essentially been non-existent,” said Wexner Medical Center Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser. “We’ve seen upward of 98 percent reduction across the country. We’ve never seen anything like this before and it was very, very welcome change, given everything we’ve dealt with, with COVID.”

Doctors said they expect COVID-19 to become more like the flu, with the colder months maybe even becoming known as COVID season instead of flu season, and it will be just as important each year to get vaccinated against both.