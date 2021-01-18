COVID-19 hotline restored, residents may call to set appointments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the state moved into the next phase of their vaccine rollout on Monday, residents may have had some issues if they tried calling to schedule that vaccine through Columbus Public Health.

A CPH spokesperson said that there was an internet connectivity issue within their building that caused their COIVD-19 hotline to go down, as well as several other phone lines.

It was around 10:45 a.m. that CPH posted on Twitter that they were having technical difficulties with the hotline.

Anyone who called during that time would have received a message asking to call back again later.

CPH says that the problem was because of too many people calling at one time, causing the system to be overloaded. They say they are working with their provider on both short-term and long-term fixes.

According to that spokesperson, it didn’t appear to be a widespread provider issue, but one within their building. The issue was resolved by 11:45 a.m.

Right now, CPH says the hotline is the only way for people to schedule their vaccine and there aren’t any alternatives in place if it happens again.

If you have any questions, call (614) 645-1519. Provider locations are provided, here.