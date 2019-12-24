CoverMyMeds about to grow to 1,500 jobs – as outgoing CEO Matt Scantland charts what comes next

CoverMyMeds co-founder and CEO Matt Scantland, seated on table, will hand over the reins by year’s end to David Holladay, standing, who’s been promoted to president from one of three senior vice presidents. They are in the cafeteria of the Columbus health IT company’s headquarters at Two Miranova Place.

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — CoverMyMeds is on pace to grow to 1,500 employees by the end of March – triple its size when McKesson Corp. acquired the software company three years ago.

New Year’s Eve is the last day at CoverMyMeds for co-founder and CEO Matt Scantland. David Holladay gets promoted to CEO from senior vice president and general manager of the division working with insurers. Since announcing the succession plan six months ago, Scantland’s been gradually shifting more duties to Holladay.

“The transition is going incredibly well,” he said.

Scantland said that at first, he will spend more time on initiatives he’s working on as a member of the Columbus Partnership.

For more, go to https://www.bizjournals.com/columbus/news/2019/12/24/covermymeds-about-to-grow-to-1-500-jobs-as.html?iana=hpmvp_colum_news_headline?ana=nbc4.