Court won’t halt lawsuits against former Mount Carmel doctor in murder case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Mount Carmel doctor who pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 patient deaths has been unsuccessful in his latest bid to pause more than a dozen related lawsuits.

William Husel and the health system that employed him argued the civil cases in Columbus should be put on hold during his criminal case so it doesn’t hamper their ability to defend themselves in the lawsuits.

A county judge wouldn’t halt the cases, and they challenged that decision.

Now a state court has dismissed their appeals for procedural reasons.

It concluded the judge’s order wasn’t a final one that could be appealed.