Court to hear lower bond argument from Adam Coy’s attorney

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During a hearing Tuesday, an attorney will be asking that a lower bond be issued for former Columbus police officer Adam Coy.

Coy is currently in jail, charged with murder and felonious assault for the shooting death of Andre’ Hill. He is being held on a $3 million bond. His defense will make its argument for that to be lowered.

“All across the country, the bonds go anywhere from 75 thousand — the lowest we found in police shooting cases — to 1 million the highest,” attorney Mark Collins said. “So now in Franklin County, we’re three times higher any other bond in the nation in relation to an on-duty police shooting.”

The state Attorney General’s office argued that the possibility of a life sentence may give different ideas to someone who would not ordinarily flee. The Attorney General’s office asked for high bond.

Video released Monday by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shows Coy being walked into the jail in handcuffs after his indictment Wednesday.

If convicted of murder for the shooting death of Hill, Coy could face up to life in prison. Coy fatally shot Hill during an encounter in a Columbus driveway in December.