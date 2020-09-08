Court sends Henry Green wrongful death suit back to district court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A federal appeals court has issued an opinion in connection with a lawsuit filed by Henry Green’s mother.

Green, 23, was shot and killed during a confrontation with undercover Columbus Police Officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare in South Linden in June of 2016.

The officers were not indicted by a grand jury in connection with the case, but Green’s mother filed a lawsuit, claiming the officers used excessive force.

Last year, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying it was reasonable to use deadly force under the circumstances faced by the officers.

An appeal was filed, and in Tuesday’s opinion, the judges said there were sending the case against Rosen and Bare back to the district court in Columbus.

The appeal states that during the initial shootout between Green and the officers, the officer did ot violate any of Green’s Constitutional rights.

The appeals court adds, however, that the officers are not eligible for qualified immunity for “second” part of the shootout, when witnesses say Green had already dropped his gun and was either falling or on the ground when the alleged second shots were fired, stating that Green was no longer a safety threat when shot.

Other plaintiffs in the case, which included the city of Columbus, were granted summery judgments on claims of municipal liability.

“The City Attorney’s Office takes these cases very seriously, with truth and the pursuit of justice as our primary goals. We are still reviewing this decision in its entirety to decide the appropriate course of action based on the court’s ruling,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.