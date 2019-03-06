Court filings claiming immunity offer insight into possible defense strategy for accused doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The response filed by an attorney for Dr. William Husel in a wrongful death lawsuit offers some insight into the defense strategy that might also extend to a possible criminal case.

In an answer to a lawsuit filed by the family of Bonnie Austin, attorney Gregory Foliano argues Husel is immune to the lawsuit and not liable for damages. Foliano cites two Ohio laws that cover immunity from civil and criminal action in cases, “taken in good faith and in reliance on a health care decision,” provided certain conditions are met.

The lawsuit, filed by Bonnie Austin’s widower, David Austin, claims Bonnie Austin was killed by a 600 microgram dose of fentanyl and a large dose of Versed on Sept. 30, 2018.

Mount Carmel Health System fired Husel in December and publicly proclaimed that he prescribed excessive doses of pain medication to at least 35 patients, including 29 who received potentially fatal doses.The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police are investigating the deaths as possible homicides.

Ric Simmons, a law professor at the Ohio State University and former New York City prosecutor, doesn’t believe the immunity defense will help Husel in any case, civil or criminal.

“The statute broadly gives immunity for a lot of things. For example, if you’re following the orders or directive of a power of attorney or if you are following reasonable medical care,” Simmons said. “It allows you to give medication if you’re trying to give comfort or to relieve pain but not for the purpose of causing death.”

Simmons said that in order to overcome an immunity defense, a prosecutor would have to prove the medication was administered for the purpose of causing death.

“In this case I think it’s possible, maybe likely, they’ll find medical experts to say the amount of drugs was so high that he did have the purpose of causing death in giving the drugs,” Simmons explained.

Dr. Allen Nichol, a Columbus pharmacist who often testifies as an expert in medical malpractice cases, said the high doses of fentanyl prescribed by Husel far exceed what would be considered normal.

“The doses are so astronomical that there’s no way that there could be any survival,” Nichol said.

Simmons said another hurdle for an immunity defense is the sheer number of victims in this case.

“If one or two patients died under his care you might have the argument it was accidental, simply negligent, simply a lapse in reasonable care, but when you’re talking about 30 or more patients who died, it’s hard not to conclude that he had the purpose of causing death when he was administering this medication,” Simmons said.

Foliano points to the following specific laws in the Ohio Revised Code, which state: