Court documents reveal details of Brittany McDowell’s death

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Court documents filed in Delaware County detailed the moments leading up to the death of a Columbus woman whose remains were found in a shallow grave in Alum Creek State Park on July 4.

Brittany McDowell’s family was stunned by what her alleged killer told Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies.

“How could he sit there and tell that stuff? Evidently, he was proud of what he done,” the victim’s grandmother, Sharon Halley, said.

According to the warrant, 24-year-old John Bartholomew told deputies he picked up a prostitute on Sullivan Avenue.

The woman happened to be McDowell.

He then went on to say that he paid $60 for sex acts, but McDowell demanded more and threatened him with a taser.

“Brittany wasn’t a fighter; she couldn’t fight her way out of a paper bag,” Halley said.

When that happened, Bartholomew told deputies he pulled out a gun from under his seat and shot her in the side of the head and then pulled a different gun from under the seat when he claimed she hit him and shot her on top of her head and killed her.

“People don’t value human life and they will take it for dollars,” Halley said.

Bartholomew then admitted to digging a shallow grave and dumping her body at Alum Creek State Park, according to investigators.

The warrant states he made up a story to his dad about a dead animal being in the back of the car so he could get it cleaned.

However, deputies said it was the person who was attempting to clean the car who called in the tip after finding a large amount of blood in his car.

The Delaware County sheriff said the tip led to his arrest.

Earlier Bartholomew’s father told NBC4 that his son was involved in things they don’t do, and it got out of control.

Bartholomew is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

“I hope he never gets out of jail. He doesn’t deserve that right, he took a life,” Halley said.

His father also said his son was in college studying to be a physician’s assistant.

Bartholomew’s bond has been set at $1.5 million and he is set to be back in court next Friday.