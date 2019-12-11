Court documents: Email associated with former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis uploaded 16k child porn images

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An email account associated with former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis uploaded nearly 16,000 images of suspected child pornography, according to court documents released on Wednesday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received 25 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to court documents.

“The complaint describes the images as being female children ranging in age from pre-teen to teenagers with some of the images depicting the females engaging in sexual acts with adult males,” the documents said.

Investigators said Davis had been regularly sending child pornography images to himself at the email address since December of 2012.

Davis pleaded not guilty in October to child pornography charges.

Davis was indicted on two counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-2), and one count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor (F-4), for a total of four counts.

Davis is accused of receiving and sending images of child pornography over a one-year period beginning in October 2018.