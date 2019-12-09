$250k bond for man facing 16th OVI charge after wife killed in crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges and his 16th operating a motor vehicle while under the influence charge appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Robert Ellis, described by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as a “habitual drunk driver,” has a total of 13 prior convictions dating back to 1985 and 36 past driving suspensions. Two prior charges that were reduced to reckless operation, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.

Ellis was indicted on Dec. 2 with four different charges in connection to the fatal crash on Oct. 16 in Prairie Township. His 51-year-old wife was killed in the crash.

Baldwin said Ellis had a blood alcohol level of .185, which is more than twice the legal limit.

In court Monday afternoon, bond was set at $250,000. He was also ordered not to drive.