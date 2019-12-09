1  of  2
Live Now
Pre-trial hearing for George Wagner III Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: Committee vote nears

$250k bond for man facing 16th OVI charge after wife killed in crash

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges and his 16th operating a motor vehicle while under the influence charge appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Robert Ellis, described by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as a “habitual drunk driver,” has a total of 13 prior convictions dating back to 1985 and 36 past driving suspensions. Two prior charges that were reduced to reckless operation, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.

Ellis was indicted on Dec. 2 with four different charges in connection to the fatal crash on Oct. 16 in Prairie Township. His 51-year-old wife was killed in the crash.

Baldwin said Ellis had a blood alcohol level of .185, which is more than twice the legal limit.

In court Monday afternoon, bond was set at $250,000. He was also ordered not to drive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools