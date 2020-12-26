Couple sought by police following theft, assault behind Columbus motel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are looking for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with an automobile theft and assault of a man last week.

According to police, at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 21, the victim met with a female suspect, identified by police as Delecia E. Thompson, behind a Motel 6 on the 700 block of Morse Road.

Police said Thompson was inside the victim’s vehicle when Thompson’s boyfriend, who police did not identify, approached the driver’s side of the car.

The male suspect then allegedly opened the car’s door and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding he get out of the vehicle.

The victim exited the vehicle after being struck several times in the face with the gun, police said.

Thompson then got out of the victim’s vehicle and got into her own car, a maroon Toyota Camry with tinted windows and a plastic bag covering the rear window, fleeing the scene, police said.

The male suspect then took the victim’s car, a 2017 red Hyundai Sonata, and fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident are asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.