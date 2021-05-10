Couple says violence too close to home following fatal Whitehall shooting

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall Police are working to learn what led to gunfire in one neighborhood, leaving 2 people dead Monday afternoon.

Heather Seaton and Seth Adkins were at home and were getting ready to get back to work for the day when they heard the shots outside and then glass falling inside their own home.

The couple caught the audio of the gunshots on their home surveillance system.

It happened along the 800 block of Bernhard Road in Whitehall.

The shots spurred the pair to call 911 after they discovered their sunroom was hit by bullet.

“One of our potted plants had just like exploded it looked like and I looked up and our window on the south side completely shattered,” said Heather Seaton.

Police discovered two people were dead in the apartment complex two doors down around 1:08 Monday afternoon.

No word on their gender or ages at this time.

“We’re not releasing that just yet at this time — or motive anything to that effect,” said Deputy Chief Daniel Kelso.

He added this is a complex they’ve been called to before.

“There’s been a few issues here there was an apartment fire — I believe there’s been a few apartment fires over the last year,” Kelso said. “There’s at least 12 units — 5 of them that were fully damaged with apartment fires; just various problems throughout the years.”

Seaton says they hear gunshots often and this hits too close to home.

“We don’t really go anywhere nowadays with not just because of COVID but with all the shootings and everything going on in the world and especially it’s 2 doors down that’s way too close,” she explained.

Police are still investigating. Whitehall is the lead on this case. BCI was called to help process the scene.