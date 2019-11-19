Couple in Grove City animal cruelty case due in court Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The couple accused of having more than 300 animals removed by officials from their Grove City home and pet shop are due back in court again Tuesday.

Douglas and Britney DeVaul are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning on roughly 47 offenses ranging from animal neglect, cruelty, prohibitions concerning companion animals, and animal confinement.

In August of this year, nearly 300 animals were seized the DeVaul’s property and pet shop.

Inside the house, investigators found dozens of dogs, cats, reptiles and skunks.

Outside, they found even more dogs, birds, and various livestock.

Most of the animals did not have access to fresh water or proper food, according to court documents.

Some were suffering from untreated health problems and various diseases like Parvo and parasites.

Humane Society agents said animals were being kept in stacked cages on the first floor of the couple’s home, with as many as five dogs to a cage.

“It’s the humane society’s position that stacking cages in a fashion that these two were stacked in is detrimental to the health of animals because it encourages the flow of disease,” Dundar said. “They’re more likely to have communicable diseases spread from top to bottom if there are fecal matter, urine, dripping into the cages below.”