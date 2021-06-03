Couple holds perfect wedding at The James hospital so mom fighting stage 4 lung cancer can attend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For many couples, planning a wedding takes a lot of time to find the perfect venue, just the right dress, cake, and decorations.

However, for Central Ohio bride Carley Auddino, having her mom, Taura present to witness her walk down the aisle and exchange vows became most important.

“She has fought really, really hard…when she was first intubated, they kind of were preparing us for the worst…really weren’t sure that she was going to pull through,” said Auddino.

In 2018, doctors diagnosed her mom with stage four lung cancer. In May of 2021, Taura’s battle with the disease worsened.

“She has fought so long and so hard and she wanted to be at this wedding, so I wanted to do everything in my power to do something that she could be part of,” said Auddino.

Carley and her fiancé, Alex originally planned June 5th as their wedding date. However, when Carley learned of her mom’s condition, she knew a change of date and venue was imperative.

So, the doctors’ team and patient experience staff at The James Cancer Treatment and Research Center at Ohio State planned a wedding day for Carley and Alex that Taura could attend from her hospital bed.

“It was really, really special,” said Auddino. Carley feels fortunate her immediate family, including her four brothers were all able to attend when the staff moved the ceremony to a hospital conference room.

“That was really special because two out of the four boys had not even seen my mom yet,” said Auddino. Carley’s childhood friend, Polly Sellers was also allowed at the ceremony to photograph the special day.

“That was very, very special for me to be there, it will definitely go down in history as like one of my most important special moments that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Sellers. Even though Taura’s condition has improved since the wedding at the hospital, she still will not be able to attend the large-scale wedding reception on June 5th.

However, Carley says all the guests will be wearing their “Taura Strong” bracelets, and they plan to dance to one of her mom’s favorite songs throughout her journey with cancer.

“So, we’re going to be thinking of her during the whole thing and doing stuff kind of in her honor because we know she’s going to be there in spirit,” said Auddino.