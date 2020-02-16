Two people indicted in September death of infant in Hilliard

Ehren Michael Schumacher, left, and Hazel Louise Piuri

HILLIARD (WCMH) — Two people were indicted Friday in the September death of a 2-month-old infant.

According to court records, Ehren Michael Schumacher, 39, was charged with reckless homicide, endangering children, and two counts of felony drug possession. Hazel Louise Piuri, 32, was charged with endangering children and two counts of felony drug possession.

According to Hilliard Police, officers responded to a call for CPR in progress to a residence on the 4700 block of Jeannette Road on Sept. 1, 2019.

The 2-month-old baby was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, according to police.

A cause of death for the child has not been released.

Schumacher and Piuri are currently in jail. No bond hearing appears in court documents.

