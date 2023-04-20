PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies arrested a Scioto County couple after a 7-year-old was killed in an ATV crash last month.

Breonna Phipps, 30, and Jeremy Bryant, 43, were taken into custody on Wednesday and are facing several felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation revealed Bryant was driving under the influence when Wyatt Moore, 7, died in March as a result of the crash.

Breonna Phipps, 30. (Courtesy Photo/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office) Jeremy Bryant, 43. (Courtesy Photo/Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Bryant and Moore were riding an ATV at Doctor Singleton Park on State Route 73 at about 3:45 p.m. on March 26. The vehicle hit a wire, throwing Bryant and Moore from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Both were transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center before Moore was later taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said Bryant was under the influence of drugs and that Phipps was aware as the child rode with him. Phipps was arrested without incident at her apartment in Portsmouth and Bryant was later arrested in West Portsmouth without incident.

Phipps is facing a slew of charges including:

Involuntary manslaughter

Child endangerment

Tampering with evidence

Obstructing justice

Bryant is facing:

Involuntary manslaughter

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Endangering children

Operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Other misdemeanors

Both are currently being held without bond until they appear at Scioto County Common Pleas Court on a later date, the sheriff’s office said.