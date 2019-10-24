Couple accused of assaulting and drugging women lured into sex trafficking

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A couple accused of abusing women who were lured into sex trafficking appeared in court Wednesday.

Kevin Martin and his girlfriend, Lyndzy Donovan, entered not guilty pleas in court.

Court documents allege that Martin and Donovan would prey upon females on the street promising them a better life, lure them into their home or a hotel where they provided the females with drugs, and then demanded that they work the streets to pay back their debt.

“One girl was locked in a basement for multiple days, was beat to the point where she has to clean up her own blood,” said the prosecutor. “Miss Donovan specifically kicked that victim in the ribs and threw her down in the basement and continued to feed her drugs for those three days.”

The pair was indicted on two counts of trafficking in persons, two counts of compelling prostitution, one count of kidnapping, two counts of possession of drugs, one count of felonious assault and three counts of promoting prostitution. Martin was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

Authorities said the couple mostly committed these crimes in North Linden between October 2018 to August 2019.

Hollie Daniels is a former sex worker who says this kind of story is typical. She escaped sex trafficking and is now warning others.

“If you were to just stop one of those women that you see standing on Sullivant Avenue and start talking to them a legitimate conversation. Pay deeper attention about how they got in the lifestyle. They’ll talk about how a family or friend introduced them,” said Daniels.



Daniels said women stuck in this lifestyle needs to get out before it is too late. She wants people to know the signs to look for to keep their loved ones safe.

“If you’re a parent and you see your child on lots of social media apps like Plenty of Fish, Bumble, Tinder, things like this, those are great big warning signs. Maybe they’re being trafficked though those entities,” said Daniels. “Also, if they are dating older men, I’d be on the lookout for those things.”

Daniels also says to look for bruises, burns, cuts or other signs of abuse.