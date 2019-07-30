Franklin Co. police seize more than 6 pounds of heroin

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County’s Drug Task Force has confiscated more than six pounds of heroin following an arrest in Columbus.

According to the task force, a warrant was served at a home on Muirwood Village Drive on Monday afternoon following a month-long investigation.

Detectives report seizing 2,775 grams — approximately 6.1 pounds — of heroin with an estimated street value of $277,500.

Arrested at the scene and charged with possession of heroin were Candelario Garcia Diaz, 59, and RickiAdam Canfield, 27, both of Columbus.

Detectives said Diaz entered the United States illegally.

Trafficking charges may also be filed following further investigation.

Both men are being held in Franklin County Jail without bond.

Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 8.