County Boards of Elections prepare for Ohio’s April 28th primary

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There is less than a week to go before the March 17th extended Primary Election comes to a close and county boards of elections are hard at work trying to make sure every voter gets a chance to cast a ballot.

“With the equipment that we have, as long as we have time and the planning component of it, there’s really nothing that we can’t handle,” said Aaron Sellers, the spokesperson for the Franklin County Board of Elections.

In Franklin County, the board of elections says things are going smoothly for having the second-most registered voters in the state. With a little more than 851,000 registered voters, turn out in the 2016 Presidential Primary Election was around 40 percent.

This year looks like it may be far less than that due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Right now, a little more than 172,000 registered voters in Franklin County have either voted early in person before March 17 or have requested an absentee ballot since the election was extended.

That is about 20 percent of the possible registered voters in the county.

Currently, the Franklin County Board of Elections says everything is running smoothly. But what happens when turn out explodes to 70-80%? Will everything still be running smoothly?

The Board of Elections believes it will be, based on calculations. They know how long they can run the machines, what the machines are capable of producing in set time frames, and the amount of people they will need to work with those machines to make that kind of output work.

But that is all under perfect conditions and without any unforeseen problems, problems that may popup if more people were stress testing the system and exposing them.

What happens when some or all of those things are stripped away? Boards of elections have had to deal with short notice in this election already, and it gave them opportunity to plan, but the most difficult thing to plan for is the unexpected.

It remains to be seen what will happen on April 28, Ohio’s primary election day, and how boards of elections across the state will handle an election unlike any other.