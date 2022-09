Stacker compiled a list of the countries Ohio imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Ohio.

1 / 30MEDIAIMAG // Shutterstock

#30. Austria

– Imports: $320.9 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($132.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($27.1 million)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($26.9 million)

– Total trade: $381.4 million ($260.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $60.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($17.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($10.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($6.7 million)

2 / 30Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#29. Philippines

– Imports: $374.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($128.7 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($73.6 million)

— Leather Art; Saddlery Etc; Handbags Etc; Gut Art ($43.9 million)

– Total trade: $504.5 million ($243.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $130.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($17.9 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($16.1 million)

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($15.0 million)

3 / 30trezordia // Shutterstock

#28. Sweden

– Imports: $382.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($117.9 million)

— Iron And Steel ($80.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($67.8 million)

– Total trade: $557.1 million ($207.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $174.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($72.6 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($20.1 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($13.4 million)

4 / 30DaLiu // Shutterstock

#27. Czech Republic

– Imports: $384.5 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($213.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($55.0 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($20.4 million)

– Total trade: $437.6 million ($331.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $53.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($15.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($10.7 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($6.9 million)

5 / 30Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#26. Brazil

– Imports: $399.1 million

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($133.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($77.9 million)

— Art Of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica Etc. ($38.5 million)

– Total trade: $2.3 billion ($1.5 billion trade surplus)

– Exports: $1.9 billion

– Largest exports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.2 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($157.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($79.7 million)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Ohio

6 / 30HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#25. South Africa

– Imports: $405.4 million

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($332.0 million)

— Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($20.7 million)

— Iron And Steel ($12.7 million)

– Total trade: $539.4 million ($271.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $134.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($40.2 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($35.7 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($13.4 million)

7 / 30aleksander hunta // Shutterstock

#24. Cambodia

– Imports: $430.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($178.1 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($110.7 million)

— Leather Art; Saddlery Etc; Handbags Etc; Gut Art ($66.6 million)

– Total trade: $448.0 million ($412.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $17.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($10.2 million)

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($3.0 million)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($863,805)

8 / 30Madrugada Verde // Shutterstock

#23. Sri Lanka

– Imports: $461.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($250.0 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($141.0 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($42.3 million)

– Total trade: $468.4 million ($453.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $7.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($1.5 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.1 million)

— Impregnated Etc Text Fabrics; Tex Art For Industry ($798,750)

9 / 30Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#22. Spain

– Imports: $497.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($226.8 million)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($34.8 million)

— Miscellaneous Articles Of Base Metal ($29.1 million)

– Total trade: $760.0 million ($234.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $262.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($55.8 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($48.4 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($18.9 million)

10 / 30Canva

#21. Switzerland

– Imports: $667.2 million

– Largest imports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($218.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($142.4 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($61.5 million)

– Total trade: $938.5 million ($396.0 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $271.3 million

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($115.4 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($42.8 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($29.3 million)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Ohio

11 / 30ZGPhotography // Shutterstock

#20. Hungary

– Imports: $689.7 million

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($498.8 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($67.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($46.4 million)

– Total trade: $800.7 million ($578.7 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $111.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($55.0 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($22.5 million)

— Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($9.0 million)

12 / 30Yasonya // Shutterstock

#19. Netherlands

– Imports: $703.0 million

– Largest imports:

— Iron And Steel ($320.5 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($108.2 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($35.7 million)

– Total trade: $2.1 billion ($681.1 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $1.4 billion

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($595.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($167.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($131.8 million)

13 / 30Patrick Foto // Shutterstock

#18. Malaysia

– Imports: $713.8 million

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($258.8 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($136.0 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($120.0 million)

– Total trade: $1.1 billion ($281.1 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $432.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($64.8 million)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($64.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($44.4 million)

14 / 30BlueIcePics // Shutterstock

#17. Trinidad and Tobago

– Imports: $786.6 million

– Largest imports:

— Iron And Steel ($786.3 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($243,417)

— Works Of Art, Collectors’ Pieces And Antiques ($30,000)

– Total trade: $820.4 million ($752.8 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $33.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.8 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.9 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($2.2 million)

15 / 30Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#16. Russia

– Imports: $846.3 million

– Largest imports:

— Iron And Steel ($751.2 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($22.0 million)

— Fertilizers ($14.4 million)

– Total trade: $1.1 billion ($625.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $220.7 million

– Largest exports:

— Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($77.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($34.7 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($18.2 million)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Ohio

16 / 30Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#15. Indonesia

– Imports: $1.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($180.4 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($171.3 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($161.0 million)

– Total trade: $1.4 billion ($727.2 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $350.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($168.2 million)

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($71.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($24.9 million)

17 / 30Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock

#14. United Kingdom

– Imports: $1.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($258.1 million)

— Iron And Steel ($164.3 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($155.8 million)

– Total trade: $2.6 billion ($333.2 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $1.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($363.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($208.6 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($113.0 million)

18 / 30Tupungato // Shutterstock

#13. France

– Imports: $1.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($309.3 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($220.5 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($198.6 million)

– Total trade: $2.4 billion ($141.4 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.1 billion

– Largest exports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($351.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($182.9 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($123.6 million)

19 / 30Kampon // Shutterstock

#12. South Korea

– Imports: $1.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($375.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($258.2 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($124.3 million)

– Total trade: $2.4 billion ($319.9 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($259.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($210.4 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($60.3 million)

20 / 30Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#11. Thailand

– Imports: $1.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($642.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($335.8 million)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($191.0 million)

– Total trade: $2.0 billion ($1.2 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $396.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($93.3 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($54.8 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($35.3 million)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio

21 / 30Canva

#10. Italy

– Imports: $1.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($716.3 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($380.9 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($200.5 million)

– Total trade: $2.5 billion ($1.4 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $532.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($195.4 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($69.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($40.9 million)

22 / 30Canva

#9. Taiwan

– Imports: $2.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($536.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($257.9 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($226.5 million)

– Total trade: $2.7 billion ($1.3 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $712.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($156.1 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($134.0 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($101.8 million)

23 / 30Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#8. India

– Imports: $2.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($447.6 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($189.2 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($181.2 million)

– Total trade: $2.6 billion ($1.5 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $555.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($107.3 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($62.8 million)

— Articles Of Iron Or Steel ($36.9 million)

24 / 30Canva

#7. Vietnam

– Imports: $2.7 billion

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($661.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($625.4 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Not Knit Etc. ($590.7 million)

– Total trade: $3.0 billion ($2.5 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $232.2 million

– Largest exports:

— Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($61.0 million)

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($43.9 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($23.5 million)

25 / 30Canva

#6. Ireland

– Imports: $2.8 billion

– Largest imports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($1.9 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($384.6 million)

— Organic Chemicals ($327.6 million)

– Total trade: $2.9 billion ($2.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $111.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($21.3 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($17.5 million)

— Essential Oils Etc; Perfumery, Cosmetic Etc Preps ($16.4 million)

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Ohio

26 / 30Canva

#5. Germany

– Imports: $4.5 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.2 billion)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($1.1 billion)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($310.2 million)

– Total trade: $5.8 billion ($3.3 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($210.1 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($160.7 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($130.6 million)

27 / 30Canva

#4. Japan

– Imports: $5.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.8 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.0 billion)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($841.0 million)

– Total trade: $6.8 billion ($3.4 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.7 billion

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($287.4 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($248.3 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($153.9 million)

28 / 30Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock

#3. Mexico

– Imports: $9.8 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.8 billion)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($2.0 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.5 billion)

– Total trade: $16.1 billion ($3.5 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $6.3 billion

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.3 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.1 billion)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($535.5 million)

29 / 30Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. China

– Imports: $11.4 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.4 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.6 billion)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($799.7 million)

– Total trade: $15.2 billion ($7.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $3.7 billion

– Largest exports:

— Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($630.6 million)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($480.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($418.5 million)

30 / 30Canva

#1. Canada

– Imports: $14.4 billion

– Largest imports:

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.3 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.3 billion)

— Aluminum And Articles Thereof ($1.3 billion)

– Total trade: $32.8 billion ($4.0 billion trade surplus)

– Exports: $18.4 billion

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($3.5 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.5 billion)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($1.1 billion)