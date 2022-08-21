There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.

The overwhelming majority of people still drive to and from work every day, and the vast majority of those car commuters drive alone—fewer than 10% of Americans carpool. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States has grown to a record 26.9 minutes. That’s just shy of an hour a day that average Americans squander behind the wheel, not at home with their families, and instead, burning gas and putting miles on their cars.

For some Americans, however, the commute to work is far from average. A phenomenon known as super commuting has emerged and grown in recent years. Super commuters spend 90 minutes or more—each way—chasing their paychecks every day. The biggest percentage of super commuters work in the extraction industry, with workers pursuing lucrative jobs in remote mines, oil fields, and other energy operations. Many more, however, have been priced out of expensive housing in urban metro areas where high-paying jobs are located, far away from their less-expensive county of residence.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of workers with a commute over 90 minutes, based on 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see where in your state people are spending the most time going to and from work every day.

1 / 50 Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Champaign County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Average commute time: 25.5 minutes

— 1.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (11.5%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.8%)

2 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Darke County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Average commute time: 22.9 minutes

— 0.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.0%)

3 / 50 Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lorain County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.1%

– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes

— 1.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (8.3%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (4.6%)

4 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Preble County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.5%

– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes

— 3.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.9%), carpooled (7.3%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.7%)

5 / 50 Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Erie County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.6%

– Average commute time: 20.8 minutes

— 2.9 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.0%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (3.0%)

6 / 50 Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Fairfield County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.3%

– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes

— 4.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 56.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.4%)

7 / 50 Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Muskingum County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.9%

– Average commute time: 24 minutes

— 0.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.1%), carpooled (8.3%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.9%)

8 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Auglaize County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 3.2%

– Average commute time: 19.9 minutes

— 3.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (6.0%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.7%)

9 / 50 Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Seneca County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.2%

– Average commute time: 21.2 minutes

— 2.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.0%), carpooled (8.1%), walked to work (4.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.7%)

10 / 50 Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pickaway County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.0%

– Average commute time: 28.8 minutes

— 5.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 60.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.4%)

11 / 50 User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Wyandot County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.4%

– Average commute time: 22.4 minutes

— 1.3 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (7.6%), walked to work (3.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.0%)

12 / 50 Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Geauga County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.3%

– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes

— 4.2 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.5%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (9.3%)

13 / 50 Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Henry County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 4.3%

– Average commute time: 23.2 minutes

— 0.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.4%)

14 / 50 Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Mahoning County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.0%

– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes

— 1.8 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 22.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (5.2%)

15 / 50 James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Marion County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.4%

– Average commute time: 23.2 minutes

— 0.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 27.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (10.3%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.9%)

16 / 50 Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Trumbull County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.1%

– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes

— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 31.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.8%), carpooled (6.7%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (4.3%)

17 / 50 LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Ottawa County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.6%

– Average commute time: 24.4 minutes

— 0.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.0%), carpooled (4.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.0%)

18 / 50 User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Crawford County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.8%

– Average commute time: 22.3 minutes

— 1.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (6.9%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)

19 / 50 Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Fayette County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 12.0%

– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes

— 2.6 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (7.3%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (3.6%)

20 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jefferson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.0%

– Average commute time: 24 minutes

— 0.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 11.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (6.0%), walked to work (4.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.3%)

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Ohio

21 / 50 636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Columbiana County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%

– Average commute time: 25.7 minutes

— 2.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.6%)

22 / 50 Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Belmont County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Average commute time: 25.1 minutes

— 1.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.9%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.8%)

23 / 50 OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ashland County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%

– Average commute time: 24.7 minutes

— 1.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (6.9%), walked to work (4.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.7%)

24 / 50 OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ashtabula County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

– Average commute time: 26 minutes

— 2.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.2%)

25 / 50 Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Hardin County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.9%

– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes

— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (4.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.0%)

You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 50 David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Athens County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.0%

– Average commute time: 21.5 minutes

— 2.2 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 17.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.4%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (13.4%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (6.2%)

27 / 50 Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Knox County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.2%

– Average commute time: 27.5 minutes

— 3.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.0%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (3.3%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (6.4%)

28 / 50 w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tuscarawas County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 6.7%

– Average commute time: 23.6 minutes

— 0.1 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (7.8%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

29 / 50 Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Highland County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 12.5%

– Average commute time: 28.8 minutes

— 5.1 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 45.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.8%)

30 / 50 John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Richland County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

– Average commute time: 22.2 minutes

— 1.5 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.3%)

31 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Carroll County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 11.7%

– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes

— 3.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (3.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.6%)

32 / 50 dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hocking County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.9%

– Average commute time: 30.3 minutes

— 6.6 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.7%)

33 / 50 Roger O. Young // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Washington County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Average commute time: 23.1 minutes

— 0.6 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (7.6%), walked to work (3.7%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.0%)

34 / 50 Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ross County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.9%

– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes

— 3.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.9%)

35 / 50 Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Guernsey County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.2%

– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes

— 0.0 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.8%)

You may also like: Countries Ohio exports the most goods to

36 / 50 Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Holmes County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Average commute time: 22.3 minutes

— 1.4 minutes shorter than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 38.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (50.5%), carpooled (21.0%), walked to work (8.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.2%)

37 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Coshocton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.3%

– Average commute time: 25 minutes

— 1.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.5%), carpooled (12.5%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.3%)

38 / 50 Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Perry County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.3%

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

— 8.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 64.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.2%), carpooled (8.7%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.3%)

39 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Brown County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 19.5%

– Average commute time: 34.1 minutes

— 10.4 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 56.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (11.7%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.8%)

40 / 50 Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Harrison County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 10.8%

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes

— 7.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (7.6%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.9%)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor

41 / 50 Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Scioto County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 8.3%

– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes

— 3.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 19.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.2%), carpooled (5.8%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)

42 / 50 w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Noble County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 7.6%

– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes

— 5.5 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (8.2%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.5%)

43 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Jackson County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.4%

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes

— 4.9 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.9%)

44 / 50 Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Gallia County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 11.1%

– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes

— 4.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (3.5%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.8%)

45 / 50 Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Monroe County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 19.3%

– Average commute time: 35 minutes

— 11.3 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (6.9%), walked to work (3.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.9%)

46 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Vinton County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%

— 60+ minute commute: 16.1%

– Average commute time: 33.5 minutes

— 9.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 59.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (6.6%)

47 / 50 Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Meigs County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 13.4%

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes

— 8.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.4%)

48 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pike County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%

— 60+ minute commute: 12.7%

– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes

— 5.8 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.9%)

49 / 50 Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Morgan County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.7%

— 60+ minute commute: 23.1%

– Average commute time: 35.7 minutes

— 12.0 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.5%)

50 / 50 Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Adams County

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.2%

— 60+ minute commute: 20.4%

– Average commute time: 36.4 minutes

— 12.7 minutes longer than state average

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (10.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (4.6%)