There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
The overwhelming majority of people still drive to and from work every day, and the vast majority of those car commuters drive alone—fewer than 10% of Americans carpool. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average one-way commute in the United States has grown to a record 26.9 minutes. That’s just shy of an hour a day that average Americans squander behind the wheel, not at home with their families, and instead, burning gas and putting miles on their cars.
For some Americans, however, the commute to work is far from average. A phenomenon known as super commuting has emerged and grown in recent years. Super commuters spend 90 minutes or more—each way—chasing their paychecks every day. The biggest percentage of super commuters work in the extraction industry, with workers pursuing lucrative jobs in remote mines, oil fields, and other energy operations. Many more, however, have been priced out of expensive housing in urban metro areas where high-paying jobs are located, far away from their less-expensive county of residence.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of workers with a commute over 90 minutes, based on 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to see where in your state people are spending the most time going to and from work every day.
#50. Champaign County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Average commute time: 25.5 minutes
— 1.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.9%), carpooled (11.5%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.8%)
#49. Darke County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Average commute time: 22.9 minutes
— 0.8 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.0%)
#48. Lorain County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.1%
– Average commute time: 24.8 minutes
— 1.1 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (8.3%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (4.6%)
#47. Preble County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.5%
– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes
— 3.1 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.9%), carpooled (7.3%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.7%)
#46. Erie County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.6%
– Average commute time: 20.8 minutes
— 2.9 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.0%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (3.0%)
#45. Fairfield County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.3%
– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes
— 4.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.4%)
#44. Muskingum County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.9%
– Average commute time: 24 minutes
— 0.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.1%), carpooled (8.3%), walked to work (2.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.9%)
#43. Auglaize County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 3.2%
– Average commute time: 19.9 minutes
— 3.8 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.8%), carpooled (6.0%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.7%)
#42. Seneca County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 4.2%
– Average commute time: 21.2 minutes
— 2.5 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.0%), carpooled (8.1%), walked to work (4.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.7%)
#41. Pickaway County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.0%
– Average commute time: 28.8 minutes
— 5.1 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 60.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.4%)
#40. Wyandot County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.4%
– Average commute time: 22.4 minutes
— 1.3 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (7.6%), walked to work (3.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.0%)
#39. Geauga County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.3%
– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— 4.2 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.5%), carpooled (9.3%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (9.3%)
#38. Henry County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 4.3%
– Average commute time: 23.2 minutes
— 0.5 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 47.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.4%)
#37. Mahoning County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.0%
– Average commute time: 21.9 minutes
— 1.8 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 22.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (5.2%)
#36. Marion County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.4%
– Average commute time: 23.2 minutes
— 0.5 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 27.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (10.3%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.9%)
#35. Trumbull County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.1%
– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes
— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 31.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.8%), carpooled (6.7%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (4.3%)
#34. Ottawa County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.6%
– Average commute time: 24.4 minutes
— 0.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 47.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.0%), carpooled (4.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.0%)
#33. Crawford County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.8%
– Average commute time: 22.3 minutes
— 1.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.3%), carpooled (6.9%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)
#32. Fayette County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.0%
– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes
— 2.6 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (7.3%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (3.6%)
#31. Jefferson County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.0%
– Average commute time: 24 minutes
— 0.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (6.0%), walked to work (4.4%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.3%)
You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Ohio
#30. Columbiana County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Average commute time: 25.7 minutes
— 2.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.6%)
#29. Belmont County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.5%
– Average commute time: 25.1 minutes
— 1.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 8.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.9%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.8%)
#28. Ashland County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Average commute time: 24.7 minutes
— 1.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (6.9%), walked to work (4.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.7%)
#27. Ashtabula County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.7%
– Average commute time: 26 minutes
— 2.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.2%)
#26. Hardin County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Average commute time: 23.5 minutes
— 0.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.1%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (4.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.0%)
You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor
#25. Athens County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.0%
– Average commute time: 21.5 minutes
— 2.2 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 17.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.4%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (13.4%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (6.2%)
#24. Knox County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.1%
— 60+ minute commute: 13.2%
– Average commute time: 27.5 minutes
— 3.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.0%), carpooled (7.9%), walked to work (3.3%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (6.4%)
#23. Tuscarawas County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 6.7%
– Average commute time: 23.6 minutes
— 0.1 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (7.8%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)
#22. Highland County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.5%
– Average commute time: 28.8 minutes
— 5.1 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.8%)
#21. Richland County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.7%
– Average commute time: 22.2 minutes
— 1.5 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.3%)
#20. Carroll County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.7%
– Average commute time: 27.6 minutes
— 3.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (3.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.6%)
#19. Hocking County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
— 60+ minute commute: 16.9%
– Average commute time: 30.3 minutes
— 6.6 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 46.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.7%)
#18. Washington County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Average commute time: 23.1 minutes
— 0.6 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 7.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (7.6%), walked to work (3.7%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.0%)
#17. Ross County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.9%
– Average commute time: 27.1 minutes
— 3.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 30.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (2.9%)
#16. Guernsey County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.2%
– Average commute time: 23.7 minutes
— 0.0 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 25.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.4%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.8%)
You may also like: Countries Ohio exports the most goods to
#15. Holmes County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Average commute time: 22.3 minutes
— 1.4 minutes shorter than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 38.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (50.5%), carpooled (21.0%), walked to work (8.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.2%)
#14. Coshocton County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.3%
– Average commute time: 25 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.5%), carpooled (12.5%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.3%)
#13. Perry County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
— 60+ minute commute: 16.3%
– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
— 8.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 64.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.2%), carpooled (8.7%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.3%)
#12. Brown County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 19.5%
– Average commute time: 34.1 minutes
— 10.4 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (11.7%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.8%)
#11. Harrison County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 10.8%
– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes
— 7.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (7.6%), walked to work (1.8%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (5.9%)
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor
#10. Scioto County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 8.3%
– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes
— 3.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.2%), carpooled (5.8%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.4%)
#9. Noble County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes
— 5.5 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (8.2%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.5%)
#8. Jackson County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
— 60+ minute commute: 13.4%
– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
— 4.9 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.9%)
#7. Gallia County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 11.1%
– Average commute time: 28.5 minutes
— 4.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.9%), carpooled (3.5%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.8%)
#6. Monroe County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 19.3%
– Average commute time: 35 minutes
— 11.3 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 20.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.9%), carpooled (6.9%), walked to work (3.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.9%)
#5. Vinton County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.6%
— 60+ minute commute: 16.1%
– Average commute time: 33.5 minutes
— 9.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 59.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.5%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (1.7%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (6.6%)
#4. Meigs County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 13.4%
– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes
— 8.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.4%)
#3. Pike County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%
— 60+ minute commute: 12.7%
– Average commute time: 29.5 minutes
— 5.8 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.9%)
#2. Morgan County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.7%
— 60+ minute commute: 23.1%
– Average commute time: 35.7 minutes
— 12.0 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.5%)
#1. Adams County
– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.2%
— 60+ minute commute: 20.4%
– Average commute time: 36.4 minutes
— 12.7 minutes longer than state average
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (10.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (4.6%)