Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#50. Adams County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.9%

– Median age: 42.3 years old

— Median age of males: 42.3 years old

— Median age of females: 42.4 years old

– Total population: 27,685 people

#49. Medina County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 42.5 years old

— Median age of males: 41.2 years old

— Median age of females: 43.8 years old

– Total population: 179,116 people

#48. Knox County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%

– Median age: 39.4 years old

— Median age of males: 38.7 years old

— Median age of females: 39.9 years old

– Total population: 61,776 people

#47. Fulton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%

– Median age: 41.3 years old

— Median age of males: 39.8 years old

— Median age of females: 42.8 years old

– Total population: 42,186 people

#46. Logan County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%

– Median age: 41.2 years old

— Median age of males: 40.5 years old

— Median age of females: 43 years old

– Total population: 45,315 people

#45. Scioto County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

– Median age: 40.1 years old

— Median age of males: 38.4 years old

— Median age of females: 42.1 years old

– Total population: 75,441 people

#44. Cuyahoga County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%

– Median age: 40.4 years old

— Median age of males: 38.4 years old

— Median age of females: 42.3 years old

– Total population: 1,241,475 people

#43. Auglaize County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.1%

– Median age: 40.4 years old

— Median age of males: 39.6 years old

— Median age of females: 41.1 years old

– Total population: 45,709 people

#42. Highland County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.9%

– Median age: 40.9 years old

— Median age of males: 39.7 years old

— Median age of females: 42.3 years old

– Total population: 43,080 people

#41. Champaign County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 41.6 years old

— Median age of males: 40 years old

— Median age of females: 43.3 years old

– Total population: 38,861 people

#40. Lorain County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%

– Median age: 41.9 years old

— Median age of males: 40.5 years old

— Median age of females: 43.5 years old

– Total population: 309,134 people

#39. Henry County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.3%

– Median age: 41.6 years old

— Median age of males: 39.9 years old

— Median age of females: 43.1 years old

– Total population: 27,068 people

#38. Brown County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%

– Median age: 42.3 years old

— Median age of males: 41.5 years old

— Median age of females: 43.5 years old

– Total population: 43,508 people

#37. Ashland County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%

– Median age: 40.7 years old

— Median age of males: 39 years old

— Median age of females: 41.8 years old

– Total population: 53,533 people

#36. Defiance County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.9%

– Median age: 40.7 years old

— Median age of males: 39.3 years old

— Median age of females: 42 years old

– Total population: 38,024 people

#35. Lawrence County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%

– Median age: 41.6 years old

— Median age of males: 39.9 years old

— Median age of females: 43.3 years old

– Total population: 59,901 people

#34. Gallia County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%

– Median age: 40.7 years old

— Median age of males: 39.3 years old

— Median age of females: 42.5 years old

– Total population: 29,995 people

#33. Miami County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%

– Median age: 41.2 years old

— Median age of males: 40.1 years old

— Median age of females: 42.6 years old

– Total population: 106,074 people

#32. Paulding County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.5%

– Median age: 42.2 years old

— Median age of males: 41.3 years old

— Median age of females: 43 years old

– Total population: 18,742 people

#31. Sandusky County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

– Median age: 42.4 years old

— Median age of males: 40.9 years old

— Median age of females: 43.7 years old

– Total population: 58,801 people

#30. Van Wert County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.4%

– Median age: 41.2 years old

— Median age of males: 40.2 years old

— Median age of females: 42.7 years old

– Total population: 28,213 people

#29. Williams County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%

– Median age: 41.4 years old

— Median age of males: 39.5 years old

— Median age of females: 43.2 years old

– Total population: 36,760 people

#28. Hocking County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%

– Median age: 42.9 years old

— Median age of males: 42.3 years old

— Median age of females: 44 years old

– Total population: 28,306 people

#27. Preble County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%

– Median age: 43.1 years old

— Median age of males: 42.3 years old

— Median age of females: 43.7 years old

– Total population: 40,995 people

#26. Ashtabula County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%

– Median age: 42.7 years old

— Median age of males: 41.4 years old

— Median age of females: 44.2 years old

– Total population: 97,416 people

#25. Coshocton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.4%

– Median age: 41.1 years old

— Median age of males: 39.9 years old

— Median age of females: 42.8 years old

– Total population: 36,558 people

#24. Wyandot County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%

– Median age: 43 years old

— Median age of males: 40.8 years old

— Median age of females: 44 years old

– Total population: 21,907 people

#23. Clark County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%

– Median age: 41.5 years old

— Median age of males: 40.2 years old

— Median age of females: 42.8 years old

– Total population: 134,409 people

#22. Stark County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%

– Median age: 42.1 years old

— Median age of males: 40.4 years old

— Median age of females: 43.8 years old

– Total population: 371,516 people

#21. Guernsey County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%

– Median age: 42.6 years old

— Median age of males: 40.5 years old

— Median age of females: 44.5 years old

– Total population: 38,996 people

#20. Tuscarawas County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%

– Median age: 41 years old

— Median age of males: 39.5 years old

— Median age of females: 43.1 years old

– Total population: 92,165 people

#19. Richland County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

– Median age: 41.5 years old

— Median age of males: 39.3 years old

— Median age of females: 43.9 years old

– Total population: 121,043 people

#18. Darke County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.7%

– Median age: 41.8 years old

— Median age of males: 40.2 years old

— Median age of females: 43.9 years old

– Total population: 51,387 people

#17. Meigs County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 43.3 years old

— Median age of males: 41.7 years old

— Median age of females: 44.7 years old

– Total population: 22,974 people

#16. Lake County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%

– Median age: 43.9 years old

— Median age of males: 42.3 years old

— Median age of females: 45.6 years old

– Total population: 229,755 people

#15. Columbiana County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

– Median age: 44.3 years old

— Median age of males: 42.8 years old

— Median age of females: 46.1 years old

– Total population: 102,514 people

#14. Geauga County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.9%

– Median age: 44.8 years old

— Median age of males: 43.2 years old

— Median age of females: 45.8 years old

– Total population: 93,657 people

#13. Crawford County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%

– Median age: 43.1 years old

— Median age of males: 42.1 years old

— Median age of females: 44.6 years old

– Total population: 41,603 people

#12. Belmont County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%

– Median age: 44.5 years old

— Median age of males: 41.7 years old

— Median age of females: 47.7 years old

– Total population: 67,424 people

#11. Mahoning County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%

– Median age: 43.5 years old

— Median age of males: 41.5 years old

— Median age of females: 46 years old

– Total population: 228,452 people

#10. Washington County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%

– Median age: 44.4 years old

— Median age of males: 42.1 years old

— Median age of females: 45.7 years old

– Total population: 60,217 people

#9. Carroll County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%

– Median age: 46.1 years old

— Median age of males: 45.2 years old

— Median age of females: 47.2 years old

– Total population: 27,195 people

#8. Trumbull County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%

– Median age: 44.4 years old

— Median age of males: 42.7 years old

— Median age of females: 46.3 years old

– Total population: 199,144 people

#7. Jefferson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

– Median age: 44.9 years old

— Median age of males: 42.7 years old

— Median age of females: 46.2 years old

– Total population: 65,943 people

#6. Harrison County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%

– Median age: 46.1 years old

— Median age of males: 45.1 years old

— Median age of females: 47.6 years old

– Total population: 15,132 people

#5. Morgan County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.9%

– Median age: 44.8 years old

— Median age of males: 43.4 years old

— Median age of females: 46.4 years old

– Total population: 14,557 people

#4. Erie County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

– Median age: 44.9 years old

— Median age of males: 43.8 years old

— Median age of females: 46.2 years old

– Total population: 74,419 people

#3. Monroe County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%

– Median age: 47 years old

— Median age of males: 46.5 years old

— Median age of females: 47.7 years old

– Total population: 13,827 people

#2. Ottawa County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.5%

– Median age: 49.6 years old

— Median age of males: 48.1 years old

— Median age of females: 50.6 years old

– Total population: 40,557 people

#1. Noble County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.6%

– Median age: 51.2 years old

— Median age of males: 56.3 years old

— Median age of females: 45.9 years old

– Total population: 14,410 people