The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.

While the philosophy is used by many educators (especially those working in fields where the value of work experience exceeds the value placed on an academic background), many people take great pride in their formal educational credentials because of the valuable skills such educations provided and because of the immense amount of work that goes into earning a degree.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most college graduates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Keep reading to see which counties in your state have the most college graduates.

OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ashland County

– 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($22,664 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($31,218)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($35,058)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($47,188)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.7% ($55,495)

Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wayne County

– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($32,111 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39% ($31,680)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($34,704)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($46,687)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($60,225)

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Stark County

– 22.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($22,198 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.2% ($30,133)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($34,415)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($53,593)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($66,398)

Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Knox County

– 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($20,329 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.8% ($33,221)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($37,467)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.2% ($46,583)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($54,669)

LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Ottawa County

– 23.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($22,642 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.2% ($31,755)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($38,283)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($54,746)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($67,813)

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Erie County

– 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.2% ($18,231 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.2% ($30,787)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($36,791)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.6% ($47,776)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($62,971)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Miami County

– 23.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($24,114 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($31,730)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($37,498)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.4% ($56,447)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($71,130)

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mahoning County

– 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.1% ($19,774 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.6% ($27,509)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($31,084)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.1% ($46,389)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($60,724)

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lorain County

– 24.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($22,915 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31% ($31,471)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($36,767)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($60,119)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($69,288)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Licking County

– 26.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($23,221 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.3% ($31,771)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($38,953)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($56,805)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($66,258)

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#20. Lucas County

– 26.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($19,474 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.7% ($30,800)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($33,270)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.2% ($50,263)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($64,435)

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hancock County

– 27.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.5% ($24,655 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($33,681)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($37,055)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.3% ($50,676)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($63,834)

Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lake County

– 27.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($27,305 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.8% ($33,492)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($39,952)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($55,751)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($72,394)

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fairfield County

– 27.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($24,089 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34% ($34,149)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($38,586)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.9% ($58,903)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.7% ($73,522)

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Montgomery County

– 27.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($21,679 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.8% ($29,696)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($33,639)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($51,861)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($69,708)

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clermont County

– 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.7% ($27,088 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.4% ($34,909)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($39,790)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($57,715)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10% ($73,404)

JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Portage County

– 29% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($25,563 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($32,472)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($37,348)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.6% ($51,368)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($62,958)

Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Butler County

– 30.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($22,436 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.9% ($33,186)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.5% ($40,468)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.5% ($59,184)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($75,856)

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Athens County

– 30.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($18,618 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.1% ($30,438)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($31,215)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($38,789)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16.2% ($57,346)

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#11. Summit County

– 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($21,769 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.2% ($31,245)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($35,048)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.6% ($54,409)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.9% ($72,357)

Canva

#10. Cuyahoga County

– 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($21,089 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.8% ($28,873)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($34,703)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19% ($53,121)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($70,823)

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wood County

– 33.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($24,419 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.7% ($31,447)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($38,505)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.8% ($54,618)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($64,911)

Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Medina County

– 33.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5% ($27,962 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31% ($34,411)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($43,239)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.6% ($61,886)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($78,190)

Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Union County

– 35.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($21,050 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32% ($35,570)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($43,379)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23% ($70,572)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($81,573)

Canva

#6. Hamilton County

– 37.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.6% ($21,147 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 26.3% ($30,909)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.2% ($35,821)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.8% ($54,322)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.1% ($71,313)

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Geauga County

– 38% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($35,791 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.3% ($36,365)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27% ($43,429)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.3% ($61,524)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.7% ($81,640)

Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Greene County

– 39.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($20,732 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.5% ($32,717)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($37,049)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.5% ($53,044)

– Graduate or professional degree: 18.7% ($80,877)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Franklin County

– 40% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($22,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,443)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($35,552)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.3% ($53,940)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($70,396)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Warren County

– 43% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($26,144 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.8% ($36,766)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($44,388)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27% ($69,094)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($84,984)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Delaware County

– 54.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 3.6% ($27,422 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 18.3% ($33,755)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($47,730)

– Bachelor’s degree: 34.4% ($76,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 19.9% ($90,152)