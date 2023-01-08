The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.
Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.
Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.
In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.
#50. Erie County
– Population: 74,419
– Born in Ohio: 58,974 (79.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 13,714 (18.4% of population)
— Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (4.0%), South (8.1%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 1,404 (1.89% of population)
— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.71%), Latin America (0.33%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.01%)
#49. Knox County
– Population: 61,776
– Born in Ohio: 49,010 (79.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,744 (19.0% of population)
— Midwest (4.0%), Northeast (4.8%), South (7.9%), West (2.3%)
– Born in another country: 789 (1.28% of population)
— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (0.34%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.02%)
#48. Miami County
– Population: 106,074
– Born in Ohio: 84,252 (79.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 18,785 (17.7% of population)
— Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (2.8%), South (7.3%), West (2.2%)
– Born in another country: 2,362 (2.23% of population)
— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (1.21%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.30%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.03%)
#47. Hancock County
– Population: 75,765
– Born in Ohio: 60,610 (80.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 11,608 (15.3% of population)
— Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.8%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 2,919 (3.85% of population)
— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (2.30%), Europe (0.64%), Latin America (0.79%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
#46. Geauga County
– Population: 93,657
– Born in Ohio: 75,036 (80.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 15,745 (16.8% of population)
— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (6.5%), South (4.1%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 2,349 (2.51% of population)
— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (1.37%), Latin America (0.32%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.01%)
#45. Richland County
– Population: 121,043
– Born in Ohio: 97,118 (80.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 21,388 (17.7% of population)
— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (3.3%), South (8.1%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 2,155 (1.78% of population)
— Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.63%), Europe (0.66%), Latin America (0.35%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
#44. Fulton County
– Population: 42,186
– Born in Ohio: 33,916 (80.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 7,360 (17.4% of population)
— Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (1.9%), South (5.0%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 613 (1.45% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.60%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.05%)
#43. Clinton County
– Population: 42,000
– Born in Ohio: 33,773 (80.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 7,179 (17.1% of population)
— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (2.8%), South (7.6%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 799 (1.90% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.66%), Europe (0.41%), Latin America (0.75%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)
#42. Brown County
– Population: 43,508
– Born in Ohio: 35,143 (80.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,032 (18.5% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (1.3%), South (13.5%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 196 (0.45% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (0.19%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
#41. Medina County
– Population: 179,116
– Born in Ohio: 144,898 (80.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 27,919 (15.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (5.2%), South (5.4%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 5,260 (2.94% of population)
— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.88%), Europe (1.33%), Latin America (0.42%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.01%)
#40. Darke County
– Population: 51,387
– Born in Ohio: 41,612 (81.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,182 (17.9% of population)
— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.7%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 468 (0.91% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)
#39. Allen County
– Population: 102,808
– Born in Ohio: 83,633 (81.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 17,154 (16.7% of population)
— Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (2.5%), South (6.4%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 1,632 (1.59% of population)
— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.62%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.51%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)
#38. Ottawa County
– Population: 40,557
– Born in Ohio: 33,242 (82.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,471 (16.0% of population)
— Midwest (5.1%), Northeast (3.5%), South (5.4%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 511 (1.26% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)
#37. Carroll County
– Population: 27,195
– Born in Ohio: 22,334 (82.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,623 (17.0% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (4.6%), South (7.5%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 123 (0.45% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (0.04%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
#36. Marion County
– Population: 65,179
– Born in Ohio: 53,623 (82.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 10,316 (15.8% of population)
— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (2.4%), South (7.7%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 938 (1.44% of population)
— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.72%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.39%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.01%)
#35. Morrow County
– Population: 35,148
– Born in Ohio: 28,951 (82.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,693 (16.2% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.7%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 412 (1.17% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.54%), Latin America (0.06%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)
#34. Scioto County
– Population: 75,441
– Born in Ohio: 62,161 (82.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 12,574 (16.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (1.3%), South (11.9%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 514 (0.68% of population)
— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.20%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
#33. Wayne County
– Population: 116,063
– Born in Ohio: 96,180 (82.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 16,856 (14.5% of population)
— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (3.2%), South (6.6%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 2,385 (2.05% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.81%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (0.59%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.05%)
#32. Crawford County
– Population: 41,603
– Born in Ohio: 34,513 (83.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,347 (15.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (2.6%), South (8.4%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 610 (1.47% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.75%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (0.38%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.08%)
#31. Guernsey County
– Population: 38,996
– Born in Ohio: 32,474 (83.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,016 (15.4% of population)
— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.3%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 360 (0.92% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)
#30. Stark County
– Population: 371,516
– Born in Ohio: 309,542 (83.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 53,061 (14.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (4.1%), South (6.0%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 7,606 (2.05% of population)
— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.65%), Europe (0.63%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.02%)
#29. Henry County
– Population: 27,068
– Born in Ohio: 22,608 (83.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,873 (14.3% of population)
— Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (1.7%), South (5.0%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 423 (1.56% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.79%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.02%)
#28. Madison County
– Population: 44,248
– Born in Ohio: 37,032 (83.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,452 (14.6% of population)
— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (2.5%), South (6.2%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 581 (1.31% of population)
— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (0.53%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)
#27. Hardin County
– Population: 31,393
– Born in Ohio: 26,306 (83.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,363 (13.9% of population)
— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (2.2%), South (5.7%), West (1.7%)
– Born in another country: 601 (1.91% of population)
— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.83%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (0.54%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
#26. Sandusky County
– Population: 58,801
– Born in Ohio: 49,285 (83.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,223 (14.0% of population)
— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (2.1%), South (6.3%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 1,073 (1.82% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.34%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
#25. Huron County
– Population: 58,271
– Born in Ohio: 48,862 (83.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,424 (14.5% of population)
— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (3.1%), South (6.5%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 803 (1.38% of population)
— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (0.98%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)
#24. Highland County
– Population: 43,080
– Born in Ohio: 36,187 (84.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,295 (14.6% of population)
— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (2.0%), South (8.5%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 452 (1.05% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.33%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)
#23. Ashland County
– Population: 53,533
– Born in Ohio: 45,027 (84.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 7,480 (14.0% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (3.2%), South (5.6%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 856 (1.60% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.79%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (0.23%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.20%)
#22. Pickaway County
– Population: 58,112
– Born in Ohio: 49,043 (84.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,039 (13.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (2.2%), South (7.2%), West (1.6%)
– Born in another country: 588 (1.01% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.40%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.45%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)
#21. Jackson County
– Population: 32,440
– Born in Ohio: 27,456 (84.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,568 (14.1% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.3%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 179 (0.55% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.46%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
#20. Morgan County
– Population: 14,557
– Born in Ohio: 12,322 (84.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,142 (14.7% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.2%), South (8.5%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 47 (0.32% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.03%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
#19. Champaign County
– Population: 38,861
– Born in Ohio: 33,048 (85.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,173 (13.3% of population)
— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (1.9%), South (6.1%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 386 (0.99% of population)
— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.17%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.03%)
#18. Logan County
– Population: 45,315
– Born in Ohio: 38,660 (85.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,767 (12.7% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (2.1%), South (5.9%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 568 (1.25% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.69%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.25%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.04%)
#17. Noble County
– Population: 14,410
– Born in Ohio: 12,296 (85.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,021 (14.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (3.3%), South (7.4%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 79 (0.55% of population)
— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.42%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
#16. Pike County
– Population: 27,914
– Born in Ohio: 23,843 (85.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,943 (14.1% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (1.5%), South (9.0%), West (1.6%)
– Born in another country: 92 (0.33% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.11%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)
#15. Shelby County
– Population: 48,610
– Born in Ohio: 41,557 (85.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,974 (12.3% of population)
— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (1.7%), South (6.0%), West (0.7%)
– Born in another country: 745 (1.53% of population)
— Africa (0.24%) , Asia (0.82%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.26%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
#14. Fayette County
– Population: 28,609
– Born in Ohio: 24,488 (85.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,515 (12.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.0%), South (5.7%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 493 (1.72% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.87%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (0.74%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
#13. Hocking County
– Population: 28,306
– Born in Ohio: 24,308 (85.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,759 (13.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (2.0%), South (7.3%), West (1.8%)
– Born in another country: 120 (0.42% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.08%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
#12. Vinton County
– Population: 13,045
– Born in Ohio: 11,262 (86.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,665 (12.8% of population)
— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (1.3%), South (8.1%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 96 (0.74% of population)
— Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
#11. Tuscarawas County
– Population: 92,165
– Born in Ohio: 79,611 (86.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 10,181 (11.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (2.4%), South (4.2%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 1,720 (1.87% of population)
— Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.94%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.00%)
#10. Ross County
– Population: 76,816
– Born in Ohio: 66,386 (86.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,208 (12.0% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (2.3%), South (5.6%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 785 (1.02% of population)
— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.22%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.02%)
#9. Seneca County
– Population: 55,251
– Born in Ohio: 47,910 (86.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 6,016 (10.9% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (1.6%), South (4.5%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 1,140 (2.06% of population)
— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.76%), Europe (0.63%), Latin America (0.57%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)
#8. Mercer County
– Population: 41,034
– Born in Ohio: 35,641 (86.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,523 (11.0% of population)
— Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (0.8%), South (2.2%), West (0.6%)
– Born in another country: 709 (1.73% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.57%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.58%)
#7. Muskingum County
– Population: 86,033
– Born in Ohio: 75,109 (87.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 9,871 (11.5% of population)
— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (2.9%), South (5.0%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 703 (0.82% of population)
— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.07%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)
#6. Wyandot County
– Population: 21,907
– Born in Ohio: 19,145 (87.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,429 (11.1% of population)
— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (1.2%), South (4.8%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 309 (1.41% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.59%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.58%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
#5. Auglaize County
– Population: 45,709
– Born in Ohio: 40,092 (87.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,055 (11.1% of population)
— Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (3.8%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 367 (0.80% of population)
— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.16%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)
#4. Coshocton County
– Population: 36,558
– Born in Ohio: 32,338 (88.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,871 (10.6% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (2.1%), South (5.2%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 258 (0.71% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)
#3. Perry County
– Population: 36,076
– Born in Ohio: 31,952 (88.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,803 (10.5% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (1.6%), South (5.3%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 175 (0.49% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.08%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.18%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.07%)
#2. Putnam County
– Population: 33,836
– Born in Ohio: 30,827 (91.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,459 (7.3% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.9%), West (0.7%)
– Born in another country: 487 (1.44% of population)
— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.11%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (1.03%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)
#1. Holmes County
– Population: 43,954
– Born in Ohio: 40,945 (93.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,684 (6.1% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (1.2%), South (2.0%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 227 (0.52% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.26%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)