The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

1 / 50 Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Erie County

– Population: 74,419

– Born in Ohio: 58,974 (79.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 13,714 (18.4% of population)

— Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (4.0%), South (8.1%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 1,404 (1.89% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.55%), Europe (0.71%), Latin America (0.33%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.01%)

2 / 50 Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Knox County

– Population: 61,776

– Born in Ohio: 49,010 (79.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,744 (19.0% of population)

— Midwest (4.0%), Northeast (4.8%), South (7.9%), West (2.3%)

– Born in another country: 789 (1.28% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (0.34%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.02%)

3 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Miami County

– Population: 106,074

– Born in Ohio: 84,252 (79.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 18,785 (17.7% of population)

— Midwest (5.4%), Northeast (2.8%), South (7.3%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 2,362 (2.23% of population)

— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (1.21%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.30%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.03%)

4 / 50 Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Hancock County

– Population: 75,765

– Born in Ohio: 60,610 (80.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,608 (15.3% of population)

— Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.8%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 2,919 (3.85% of population)

— Africa (0.13%) , Asia (2.30%), Europe (0.64%), Latin America (0.79%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

5 / 50 Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Geauga County

– Population: 93,657

– Born in Ohio: 75,036 (80.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,745 (16.8% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (6.5%), South (4.1%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 2,349 (2.51% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (1.37%), Latin America (0.32%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.01%)

6 / 50 John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Richland County

– Population: 121,043

– Born in Ohio: 97,118 (80.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 21,388 (17.7% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (3.3%), South (8.1%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 2,155 (1.78% of population)

— Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.63%), Europe (0.66%), Latin America (0.35%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

7 / 50 Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Fulton County

– Population: 42,186

– Born in Ohio: 33,916 (80.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,360 (17.4% of population)

— Midwest (9.1%), Northeast (1.9%), South (5.0%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 613 (1.45% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.60%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.05%)

8 / 50 Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Clinton County

– Population: 42,000

– Born in Ohio: 33,773 (80.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,179 (17.1% of population)

— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (2.8%), South (7.6%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 799 (1.90% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.66%), Europe (0.41%), Latin America (0.75%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

9 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Brown County

– Population: 43,508

– Born in Ohio: 35,143 (80.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,032 (18.5% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (1.3%), South (13.5%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 196 (0.45% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (0.19%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

10 / 50 Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Medina County

– Population: 179,116

– Born in Ohio: 144,898 (80.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 27,919 (15.6% of population)

— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (5.2%), South (5.4%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 5,260 (2.94% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.88%), Europe (1.33%), Latin America (0.42%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.01%)

11 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Darke County

– Population: 51,387

– Born in Ohio: 41,612 (81.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,182 (17.9% of population)

— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.7%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 468 (0.91% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

12 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Allen County

– Population: 102,808

– Born in Ohio: 83,633 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 17,154 (16.7% of population)

— Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (2.5%), South (6.4%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 1,632 (1.59% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.62%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.51%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

13 / 50 LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Ottawa County

– Population: 40,557

– Born in Ohio: 33,242 (82.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,471 (16.0% of population)

— Midwest (5.1%), Northeast (3.5%), South (5.4%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 511 (1.26% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

14 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Carroll County

– Population: 27,195

– Born in Ohio: 22,334 (82.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,623 (17.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (4.6%), South (7.5%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 123 (0.45% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (0.04%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

15 / 50 James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Marion County

– Population: 65,179

– Born in Ohio: 53,623 (82.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 10,316 (15.8% of population)

— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (2.4%), South (7.7%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 938 (1.44% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.72%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.39%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.01%)

16 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Morrow County

– Population: 35,148

– Born in Ohio: 28,951 (82.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,693 (16.2% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.7%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 412 (1.17% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.54%), Latin America (0.06%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)

17 / 50 Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Scioto County

– Population: 75,441

– Born in Ohio: 62,161 (82.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,574 (16.7% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (1.3%), South (11.9%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 514 (0.68% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.20%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

18 / 50 Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Wayne County

– Population: 116,063

– Born in Ohio: 96,180 (82.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 16,856 (14.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (3.2%), South (6.6%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 2,385 (2.05% of population)

— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.81%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (0.59%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.05%)

19 / 50 User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Crawford County

– Population: 41,603

– Born in Ohio: 34,513 (83.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,347 (15.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (2.6%), South (8.4%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 610 (1.47% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.75%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (0.38%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.08%)

20 / 50 Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Guernsey County

– Population: 38,996

– Born in Ohio: 32,474 (83.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,016 (15.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.3%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 360 (0.92% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

21 / 50 Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Stark County

– Population: 371,516

– Born in Ohio: 309,542 (83.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 53,061 (14.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (4.1%), South (6.0%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 7,606 (2.05% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.65%), Europe (0.63%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.02%)

22 / 50 Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Henry County

– Population: 27,068

– Born in Ohio: 22,608 (83.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,873 (14.3% of population)

— Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (1.7%), South (5.0%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 423 (1.56% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.79%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.02%)

23 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Madison County

– Population: 44,248

– Born in Ohio: 37,032 (83.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,452 (14.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (2.5%), South (6.2%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 581 (1.31% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (0.53%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

24 / 50 Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Hardin County

– Population: 31,393

– Born in Ohio: 26,306 (83.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,363 (13.9% of population)

— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (2.2%), South (5.7%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 601 (1.91% of population)

— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.83%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (0.54%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

25 / 50 User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sandusky County

– Population: 58,801

– Born in Ohio: 49,285 (83.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,223 (14.0% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (2.1%), South (6.3%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 1,073 (1.82% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.34%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

26 / 50 Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Huron County

– Population: 58,271

– Born in Ohio: 48,862 (83.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,424 (14.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (3.1%), South (6.5%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 803 (1.38% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (0.98%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

27 / 50 Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Highland County

– Population: 43,080

– Born in Ohio: 36,187 (84.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,295 (14.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (2.0%), South (8.5%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 452 (1.05% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (0.33%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

28 / 50 OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ashland County

– Population: 53,533

– Born in Ohio: 45,027 (84.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,480 (14.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (3.2%), South (5.6%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 856 (1.60% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.79%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (0.23%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.20%)

29 / 50 Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pickaway County

– Population: 58,112

– Born in Ohio: 49,043 (84.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,039 (13.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (2.2%), South (7.2%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 588 (1.01% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.40%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.45%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

30 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jackson County

– Population: 32,440

– Born in Ohio: 27,456 (84.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,568 (14.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.3%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 179 (0.55% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.46%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

31 / 50 Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Morgan County

– Population: 14,557

– Born in Ohio: 12,322 (84.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,142 (14.7% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.2%), South (8.5%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 47 (0.32% of population)

— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.03%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

32 / 50 Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Champaign County

– Population: 38,861

– Born in Ohio: 33,048 (85.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,173 (13.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.4%), Northeast (1.9%), South (6.1%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 386 (0.99% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.17%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.03%)

33 / 50 Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Logan County

– Population: 45,315

– Born in Ohio: 38,660 (85.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,767 (12.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (2.1%), South (5.9%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 568 (1.25% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.69%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.25%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.04%)

34 / 50 w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Noble County

– Population: 14,410

– Born in Ohio: 12,296 (85.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,021 (14.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (3.3%), South (7.4%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 79 (0.55% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.42%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

35 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pike County

– Population: 27,914

– Born in Ohio: 23,843 (85.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,943 (14.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (1.5%), South (9.0%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 92 (0.33% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.11%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

36 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Shelby County

– Population: 48,610

– Born in Ohio: 41,557 (85.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,974 (12.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (1.7%), South (6.0%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 745 (1.53% of population)

— Africa (0.24%) , Asia (0.82%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.26%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

37 / 50 Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fayette County

– Population: 28,609

– Born in Ohio: 24,488 (85.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,515 (12.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.0%), South (5.7%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 493 (1.72% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.87%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (0.74%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

38 / 50 dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hocking County

– Population: 28,306

– Born in Ohio: 24,308 (85.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,759 (13.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (2.0%), South (7.3%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 120 (0.42% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.08%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

39 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Vinton County

– Population: 13,045

– Born in Ohio: 11,262 (86.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,665 (12.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (1.3%), South (8.1%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 96 (0.74% of population)

— Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

40 / 50 w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Tuscarawas County

– Population: 92,165

– Born in Ohio: 79,611 (86.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 10,181 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (2.4%), South (4.2%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 1,720 (1.87% of population)

— Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.94%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.00%)

41 / 50 Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Ross County

– Population: 76,816

– Born in Ohio: 66,386 (86.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,208 (12.0% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (2.3%), South (5.6%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 785 (1.02% of population)

— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.22%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.02%)

42 / 50 Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Seneca County

– Population: 55,251

– Born in Ohio: 47,910 (86.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,016 (10.9% of population)

— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (1.6%), South (4.5%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 1,140 (2.06% of population)

— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.76%), Europe (0.63%), Latin America (0.57%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

43 / 50 Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mercer County

– Population: 41,034

– Born in Ohio: 35,641 (86.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,523 (11.0% of population)

— Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (0.8%), South (2.2%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 709 (1.73% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.32%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.57%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.58%)

44 / 50 Leslie K. Dellovade // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Muskingum County

– Population: 86,033

– Born in Ohio: 75,109 (87.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,871 (11.5% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (2.9%), South (5.0%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 703 (0.82% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.07%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)

45 / 50 User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wyandot County

– Population: 21,907

– Born in Ohio: 19,145 (87.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,429 (11.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (1.2%), South (4.8%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 309 (1.41% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.59%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.58%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

46 / 50 Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Auglaize County

– Population: 45,709

– Born in Ohio: 40,092 (87.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,055 (11.1% of population)

— Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (3.8%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 367 (0.80% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.16%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

47 / 50 Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Coshocton County

– Population: 36,558

– Born in Ohio: 32,338 (88.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,871 (10.6% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (2.1%), South (5.2%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 258 (0.71% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.26%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

48 / 50 Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Perry County

– Population: 36,076

– Born in Ohio: 31,952 (88.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,803 (10.5% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (1.6%), South (5.3%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 175 (0.49% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.08%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.18%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.07%)

49 / 50 Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Putnam County

– Population: 33,836

– Born in Ohio: 30,827 (91.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,459 (7.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (0.6%), South (2.9%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 487 (1.44% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.11%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (1.03%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

50 / 50 Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Holmes County

– Population: 43,954

– Born in Ohio: 40,945 (93.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,684 (6.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (1.2%), South (2.0%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 227 (0.52% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.26%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)