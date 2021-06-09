Counties with the lowest home prices in Ohio

The real estate market is booming right now thanks to low interest rates, a flood of millennial buyers, and shrinking inventory. The median cost of a home has increased 20% year over year, hitting $347,500, according to a report released in April 2020 by real estate listing website Redfin. These high asking costs—while good for sellers—are pricing many buyers out of the market entirely.

But all things are not equal when it comes to real estate in the United States.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Ohio. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Keep reading to discover which county in Ohio has the lowest home prices.

John Siegenthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Richland County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $469 (9.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $519

– Median home value in 2020: $126,600

– Ranked #1,370 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Highland County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $466 (5.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $491

– Median home value in 2020: $125,800

– Ranked #1,349 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Pike County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $464 (0.9% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $468

– Median home value in 2020: $125,400

– Ranked #1,341 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Columbiana County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $461 (2.0% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $452

– Median home value in 2020: $124,400

– Ranked #1,320 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sandusky County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $458 (7.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $497

– Median home value in 2020: $123,600

– Ranked #1,303 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Spongefan // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Scioto County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $457 (4.3% greater than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $438

– Median home value in 2020: $123,300

– Ranked #1,295 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Willjay // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Guernsey County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $455 (2.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $468

– Median home value in 2020: $122,900

– Ranked #1,283 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Perry County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $453 (4.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $473

– Median home value in 2020: $122,200

– Ranked #1,253 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Fayette County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $450 (9.1% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $495

– Median home value in 2020: $121,600

– Ranked #1,238 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Gallia County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $437 (6.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $466

– Median home value in 2020: $118,100

– Ranked #1,148 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#20. Monroe County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $436 (5.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $460

– Median home value in 2020: $117,800

– Ranked #1,140 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mahoning County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $431 (13.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $497

– Median home value in 2020: $116,500

– Ranked #1,115 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Seneca County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $422 (5.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $447

– Median home value in 2020: $114,100

– Ranked #1,062 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Williams County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $418 (3.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $432

– Median home value in 2020: $112,900

– Ranked #1,040 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Adams County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $418 (5.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $440

– Median home value in 2020: $112,800

– Ranked #1,038 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hardin County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $418 (3.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $432

– Median home value in 2020: $112,800

– Ranked #1,039 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Van Wert County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $416 (7.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $450

– Median home value in 2020: $112,400

– Ranked #1,027 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Seicer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lawrence County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $412 (10.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $461

– Median home value in 2020: $111,300

– Ranked #1,002 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Belmont County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $403 (2.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $412

– Median home value in 2020: $108,700

– Ranked #936 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Noble County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $399 (7.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $432

– Median home value in 2020: $107,700

– Ranked #903 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Jack W. Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Trumbull County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $396 (13.3% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $457

– Median home value in 2020: $107,000

– Ranked #881 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Morgan County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $396 (6.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $424

– Median home value in 2020: $107,000

– Ranked #882 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Coshocton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $393 (10.5% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $439

– Median home value in 2020: $106,300

– Ranked #860 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jefferson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $390 (4.2% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $407

– Median home value in 2020: $105,400

– Ranked #835 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jackson County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $386 (7.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $415

– Median home value in 2020: $104,300

– Ranked #811 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Paulding County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $385 (7.0% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $414

– Median home value in 2020: $103,900

– Ranked #801 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Meigs County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $377 (7.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $408

– Median home value in 2020: $101,800

– Ranked #742 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Harrison County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $368 (6.6% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $394

– Median home value in 2020: $99,300

– Ranked #684 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Vinton County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $363 (8.8% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $398

– Median home value in 2020: $98,000

– Ranked #660 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Crawford County

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $351 (8.4% less than 2019)

– Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $383

– Median home value in 2020: $94,700

– Ranked #592 out of 3,120 counties nationwide