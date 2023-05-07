With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Ohio using 2022 rankings from Niche.

#30. Gallia County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 29,369

#29. Lawrence County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 58,570

#28. Mercer County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 42,154

#27. Carroll County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 26,866

#26. Hocking County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 28,180

#25. Scioto County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 74,392

#24. Washington County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 59,942

#23. Putnam County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 34,395

#22. Defiance County

– Overall Grade: B+

– Public School Grade: A-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 38,329

#21. Sandusky County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 59,013

#20. Columbiana County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 102,331

#19. Perry County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 35,439

#18. Jackson County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 32,531

#17. Williams County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 37,026

#16. Darke County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 51,839

#15. Seneca County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 55,166

#14. Hardin County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 30,738

#13. Crawford County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 41,939

#12. Van Wert County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 28,808

#11. Jefferson County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 65,620

#10. Coshocton County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 36,621

#9. Morgan County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C+

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 13,955

#8. Paulding County

– Overall Grade: B-

– Public School Grade: B

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 18,858

#7. Wyandot County

– Overall Grade: B

– Public School Grade: B-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 21,933

#6. Vinton County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A-

– Population: 12,853

#5. Belmont County

– Overall Grade: C+

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 67,077

#4. Monroe County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: D+

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 13,514

#3. Meigs County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 22,361

#2. Noble County

– Overall Grade: C-

– Public School Grade: C-

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 14,166

#1. Harrison County

– Overall Grade: C

– Public School Grade: C

– Cost of living grade: A

– Population: 14,623